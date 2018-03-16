All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

Rebecca Silvestri
Have you made plans for Easter yet? The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel is offering you a fabulous opportunity to celebrate this special occasion with family, friends and a feast of fantastic food at their Easter Brunch on Sunday April 1.

The menu includes: Breakfast with fruits, cereals, yoghurt, specialty sausages, quiche, croissants and brioche French toast; an Omelet Station with options from roasted garlic and onion to mozzarella and asparagus; a Benedict Station including crab cakes, jalapeño sausage and tomato béarnaise; a Seafood Table with snow crab and peel and eat shrimp; Citrus and Dill Cured Gravalox; Texas Cheese and Charcuterie Station; a wide range of “garden fresh” salads; soups including crispy bacon and fennel and leek; a Carving Station with New York Strip and roasted leg of lamb; a Hot Buffet with salmon en croute, lemongrass and rosemary chicken and gnocchi. There’s even a kids menu and the dessert menu reads like a dream: homemade dipped marshmallows, blood orange and vanilla tart, strawberry shortbread parfait, easter cookies and more! See below for the full menu.

Read more: Best Brunches in Plano 2018

In addition to more food than an army of hungry Easter Bunnies could devour, the menu also features refreshers such as strawberry limoncello spritzer and blackberry grapefruit mimosas.

And, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance.

This extravagant Easter feast will be hosted within the Legacy Grand Ballroom, one of North Dallas’ largest luxury venues. It boasts an impressive 14,983 square feet of space, including a one-of-a-kind glass wall, and can accommodate events of up to 1,584 guests.

The Legacy Grand Ballroom. Photo courtesy of Renaissance Dallas at Plano legacy West hotel.

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel

Sunday April 1
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Adults: $59
Bottomless refreshers: $75
Seniors (62+): $49
Children (6-12): $25
Children (5 and under): free

Reservations required:
opentable.com
[email protected]
469.925.1839

Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
