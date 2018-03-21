Grand opening of The Star in Frisco

The Star in Frisco–home to the Dallas Cowboys, Dee Lincoln Prime, Zaytinya by Chef Jose Andres and Lucchese Boots–is celebrating it’s grand opening with an extravagant weekend-long celebration from March 29 through to April 1.

The grand opening celebration will include live entertainment, special appearances, dining and shopping specials and notable prizes for the public. (View the complete schedule of events below.)

Festivities start at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 29 with an official ribbon0-cutting ceremony hosted by members of the Jones family and Mayor of Frisco, Jeff Cheney. Throughout the entire weekend, Winning Drive, Star Boulevard and Cowboys Way will be closed off to cars, creating a family- friendly environment that is fun for all ages.

A special concert featuring country artist Pat Green will kick off the evening festivities on March 29 with other events throughout the weekendincluding a free Dallas Cowboys football academy, Frisco ISD student specials, a Saturday Easter service from Prestonwood Baptist Church, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue, as well as special promotions provided by participating retailers.

The weekend-long event will mark the official Grand Opening of the entire Entertainment District at The Star in Frisco. Each day, participating retailers will offer promotions and prizes with the opportunity for attendees to win a grand prize, luxury suite experience for them and their guests during a Dallas Cowboys preseason game. Events and activities scheduled throughout the weekend include restaurant specials, live Dallas Cowboys podcasts (These Boots Are Made For Talkin’, The Break, Talkin’ Cowboys and The Draft Show) and TV show (The Blitz: The Dallas Cowboys Report), special appearances by Rowdy and the Easter Bunny, live entertainment and music, an Easter Egg Hunt and more.

The Star in Frisco Grand Opening: Schedule of Events

Thursday, March 29, 2018

11 a.m. Press Event

11 a.m. Lunch Specials

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dallas Cowboys podcasts (These Boots Are Made For Talkin’, The Break, Talkin’ Cowboys and The Draft Show) and TV show (The Blitz: The Dallas Cowboys Report)

3 p.m. Retail Activations

6 p.m. Rowdy Appearance 6 p.m. Live DJ

6 p.m. DCC Performance 7:30 p.m. Pat Green concert 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live DJ

Friday, March 30, 2018

11 a.m. Lunch Specials

12 p.m. – 4p.m. Free Dallas Cowboys Football Academy (preregistration is required; register here.)

3 p.m. Retail Activations

5 p.m. Rowdy Appearance

6 p.m. Live DJ

6:30 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Rookie Squad

6:45 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue

7:00 p.m. Live Music by Jordan Kahn Orchestra

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. DJ

Saturday, March 31, 2018

11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Easter Bunny and Rowdy Retail Visits

11 a.m. Brunch Specials

2:00 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Performance 2:30 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Drumline Performance

3 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Rookie Squad Performance

4 p.m. Next Step Dance Performance

5 p.m. Prestonwood Baptist Church Easter Service

7 p.m. Live Music by Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live DJ

Sunday, April 1, 2018

10 a.m. Easter Brunch Specials 10 a.m. Retail Activations

A full list of activities and events happening throughout the weekend can be found at TheStarInFrisco.com/EntertainmentDistrict.

The Star in Frisco

The Star in Frisco is a 91-acre mixed-use development created as a partnership between the Dallas Cowboys, the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD. This unique entertainment destination includes: a 200,000-square-foot shopping and restaurant district; Omni Frisco Hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research center; Ford Center at The Star; Tostito’s Championship Plaza where community and sporting events are hosted; Cowboys Fit, health and fitness facility; Cowboys Club, an exclusive, members-only club; and the Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters.

A number of great shopping, services and dining options are already open and include: Blue Jean Baby, Fans United, Lincoln Experience Center, Charlotte Jones Collection, Lucchese at The Star, Luxe Eyewear, Nike at The Star, Baylor Scott & White Health, Cherry Blow Dry Bar, Cowboys Fit, PlainsCapital Bank Lodging: Omni Frisco Hotel, Cane Rosso, City Works Eatery & Pour House, Concrete Cowboy, Cow Tipping Creamery, Da Mario, Dee Lincoln Prime, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Liberty Burger, Mi Cocina, Neighborhood Services, Nestlé Toll House Café, Raising Cane’s, Red Mango, Sushi Marquee, The Common Table, Tri Tip Grill, Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, Zaytinya and Ziziki’s.

Coming soon: Ascension Coffee, Crushcraft Thai Eats, Demerara, Freshii, Howard Wang’s China Grill, JIHWAJA KOREAN BBQ, Next Step Dance, Roti Grill, Tangerine Salon, The Donut Kitchen, Trophy Park and Yucatan Taco Stand