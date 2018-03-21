Spring into the season and save the date for LOCAL, an open air market at Highland Park Village.

LOCAL will take place monthly from March to June with the first date set for Saturday, March 24. Shop a diverse selection of more than 25 area artisans offering handmade goods and delicious food, enjoy complimentary face painting and crafts for the kids, and soak up live entertainment by local musicians.

With staple vendors returning to offer customer favorites – including everything from kolaches, farm fresh eggs, embroidered pet collars and gourmet granola to handmade ceramics – and a variety of vendors rotating each month, every LOCAL will offer a new surprise and feature something different! New vendors for March include Modern+Soul, Village Baking Co., The Amazing Dip Company, Oui Please, Stephanie Itzel art, and more!

LOCAL at Highland Park Village

When and Where:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Livingston Court, between Céline and Balenciaga, Highland Park Village, Dallas, Texas 75205

 Saturday, March 24 – Seasonal kick-off celebration with complimentary Village Theatre popcorn + peel-off prizes

 Saturday, April 21 – Highland Park Village’s Second Annual Spring Shopping Stroll, hosting exclusive sales, promotions and activations throughout the day, just in time for summer vacation

 Saturday, May 19 – Summer soiree with refreshing popsicles and more seasonal surprises

 Saturday, June 16 – Market finale of the season

Vendors for Spring 2019

 Lucky Puppy Adventures, handmade, customized dog collars and leads

 Naturally Curly Cook, sweet and savory kolaches, quiches, muffins, scones, salad dressings

 Ora et Labora Collection, contemporary handcrafted jewelry, signature leather goods

 Pet Wants, all-natural, high quality pet food and pet care products

 Sweet Virginia’s, gourmet flavored popcorn

 Texas Olive Ranch, bottled Texas olive oils and vinegars

 Urban Spikes, modern succulent arrangements

 Village Baking Co., artisanal bread and baked goods

 White Rock Granola, variety of small batch granolas made locally