All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Community

Open air market at Highland Park Village

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

open air market, LOCAL, Highland Park Village, Dallas

Spring into the season and save the date for LOCAL, an open air market at Highland Park Village.

LOCAL will take place monthly from March to June with the first date set for Saturday, March 24. Shop a diverse selection of more than 25 area artisans offering handmade goods and delicious food, enjoy complimentary face painting and crafts for the kids, and soak up live entertainment by local musicians.

With staple vendors returning to offer customer favorites – including everything from kolaches, farm fresh eggs, embroidered pet collars and gourmet granola to handmade ceramics – and a variety of vendors rotating each month, every LOCAL will offer a new surprise and feature something different! New vendors for March include Modern+Soul, Village Baking Co., The Amazing Dip Company, Oui Please, Stephanie Itzel art, and more!

LOCAL at Highland Park Village

When and Where:
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Livingston Court, between Céline and Balenciaga, Highland Park Village, Dallas, Texas 75205

  •  Saturday, March 24 – Seasonal kick-off celebration with complimentary Village Theatre popcorn + peel-off prizes
  •  Saturday, April 21 – Highland Park Village’s Second Annual Spring Shopping Stroll, hosting exclusive sales, promotions and activations throughout the day, just in time for summer vacation
  •  Saturday, May 19 – Summer soiree with refreshing popsicles and more seasonal surprises
  •  Saturday, June 16 – Market finale of the season

Vendors for Spring 2019

  •  Lucky Puppy Adventures, handmade, customized dog collars and leads
  •  Naturally Curly Cook, sweet and savory kolaches, quiches, muffins, scones, salad dressings
  •  Ora et Labora Collection, contemporary handcrafted jewelry, signature leather goods
  •  Pet Wants, all-natural, high quality pet food and pet care products
  •  Sweet Virginia’s, gourmet flavored popcorn
  •  Texas Olive Ranch, bottled Texas olive oils and vinegars
  •  Urban Spikes, modern succulent arrangements
  •  Village Baking Co., artisanal bread and baked goods
  •  White Rock Granola, variety of small batch granolas made locally

 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
2.9K
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County
Chris-Spellmon-elections Chris-Spellmon-elections
2.1K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Chris Spellmon for Texas Railroad Commissioner
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
2.0K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
1.7K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
1.6K
Business

First look: Legacy Central, Plano
racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump
1.6K
City of Plano

We need to talk about this Plano City Councilman’s racist post
Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates
1.6K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Jennifer Edgeworth for Judge of 219th District Court in Collin County
1.5K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Glenn Brenner for Judge of the 219th District Court
pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education
1.4K
Education & Enrichment

How high school football integrated Plano schools
219th Judicial District Court 219th Judicial District Court
1.4K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Mike Curran for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.3K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.2K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
To Top