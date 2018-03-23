All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Local News

The Crayola Experience in Plano is now open

Plano Profile
Posted on

The Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend is now open to the public! And the Lone Star state is getting a huge dose of Crayola color.

crayola-experience-plano-willow-bend

Crayola Experience

The 60,000 square-foot concept will be a new addition to the mall, situated between the food court and Macy’s. It will include a 5,000 square-foot retail space, The Crayola Store, which features the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush and apparel.

This is the fourth location for the popular family attraction, which also has facilities in Orlando, Fla., Mall of America, and Easton, Pa. – Crayola’s home since 1903.

crayola-experience-plano-willow-bend

Best known for its crayons and markers, the 114-year-old company now has more than 1,500 proprietary products and technologies. These serve as the inspiration for Crayola Experience’s 22 hands-on activities and live entertainment.

“Crayola Experience is more than just an attraction. It’s a place where families come together to create, play and make memories that will last a lifetime,” Crayola CEO Smith Holland said. “When we visited Plano, we saw a friendly, growing, family-oriented community. And we can’t wait to be a dynamic and colorful part of it.”

Read more: KidZania, indoor theme park coming to Frisco

crayola-experience-plano-willow-bend

The Crayola Experience is 60,000 square-feet of fun! Photo by Cori Baker.

Crayola Activities

At Crayola Experience Plano guests will enjoy classic experiences such as naming and wrapping their own Crayola crayon (Wrap It Up!) and starring in their own coloring page (Be a Star). Kids can use their touch to bring art to 4-D life (Color Magic) and create melted wax spin-art (Drip Art). Don’t miss out on learning how crayons are made in a live Factory Show, as well as some new experiences debuting in Plano.

crayola-experience-plano-willow-bend

A little girl laughs in delight as she wraps her own crayon. Photo by Cori Baker

“Crayola Experience provides a genuinely unique experience that allows families to have fun together. And that speaks to the essence of our reinvention of The Shops at Willow Bend as a town center,” said Scott Wolstein, CEO of Starwood Retail Partners. “This will be a gift to the young and young-at-heart of Plano and the greater Dallas metro area.”

Read more: Victorian Eggstravaganza at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Quick Facts

Crayola Experience will be open 365 days a year and will hire more than 200 part-time and full-time employees. It also will host private events, group trips and birthday parties. Families can buy Annual Passes, allowing them to experience the magic of color all year long. A single annual pass costs $30.99. While a daily pass costs $20.99 but look for savings on their website when you buy tickets online.

Hours: 

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Texas’s newest family attraction, go to CrayolaExperience.com

 

Plano Profile
Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
2.9K
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County
Chris-Spellmon-elections Chris-Spellmon-elections
2.2K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Chris Spellmon for Texas Railroad Commissioner
haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
1.7K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
1.7K
Business

First look: Legacy Central, Plano
racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump
1.6K
City of Plano

We need to talk about this Plano City Councilman’s racist post
Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates
1.6K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Jennifer Edgeworth for Judge of 219th District Court in Collin County
1.5K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Glenn Brenner for Judge of the 219th District Court
1.4K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education
1.4K
Education & Enrichment

How high school football integrated Plano schools
219th Judicial District Court 219th Judicial District Court
1.4K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Mike Curran for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.4K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.3K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
To Top