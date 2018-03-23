The Crayola Experience in Plano is now open

The Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend is now open to the public! And the Lone Star state is getting a huge dose of Crayola color.

Crayola Experience

The 60,000 square-foot concept will be a new addition to the mall, situated between the food court and Macy’s. It will include a 5,000 square-foot retail space, The Crayola Store, which features the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush and apparel.

This is the fourth location for the popular family attraction, which also has facilities in Orlando, Fla., Mall of America, and Easton, Pa. – Crayola’s home since 1903.

Best known for its crayons and markers, the 114-year-old company now has more than 1,500 proprietary products and technologies. These serve as the inspiration for Crayola Experience’s 22 hands-on activities and live entertainment.

“Crayola Experience is more than just an attraction. It’s a place where families come together to create, play and make memories that will last a lifetime,” Crayola CEO Smith Holland said. “When we visited Plano, we saw a friendly, growing, family-oriented community. And we can’t wait to be a dynamic and colorful part of it.”

Crayola Activities

At Crayola Experience Plano guests will enjoy classic experiences such as naming and wrapping their own Crayola crayon (Wrap It Up!) and starring in their own coloring page (Be a Star). Kids can use their touch to bring art to 4-D life (Color Magic) and create melted wax spin-art (Drip Art). Don’t miss out on learning how crayons are made in a live Factory Show, as well as some new experiences debuting in Plano.

“Crayola Experience provides a genuinely unique experience that allows families to have fun together. And that speaks to the essence of our reinvention of The Shops at Willow Bend as a town center,” said Scott Wolstein, CEO of Starwood Retail Partners. “This will be a gift to the young and young-at-heart of Plano and the greater Dallas metro area.”

Quick Facts

Crayola Experience will be open 365 days a year and will hire more than 200 part-time and full-time employees. It also will host private events, group trips and birthday parties. Families can buy Annual Passes, allowing them to experience the magic of color all year long. A single annual pass costs $30.99. While a daily pass costs $20.99 but look for savings on their website when you buy tickets online.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Texas’s newest family attraction, go to CrayolaExperience.com