Victorian Eggstravaganza at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

On Saturday, March 31, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum will host its 8th annual Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival.

The event features an egg hunt including more than 6,000 eggs filled with prizes for children ages eight and under, but guests ofall ages will delight in the joys of spring on the Blackland Prairie with the shearing of the Farmstead’s sheep and a variety of other family-friendly activities.

“We will have a baby animal photo booth, so you can get up close and personal with baby chicks, lambs and bunnies,” said HeritageFarmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen. “And visitors can meet Juliette and Stella, who are the first breeding sheep on the farm since 1960. Juliette and Stella are expecting their own baby lambs in April.”

The event will also include hands-on demonstrations, historic exhibits, hay rides, concessions, face painting, children’s crafts, house tours,

exhibits, historical activities and more.

“Grab your Easter basket and join us for a fun day on the Farmstead,” said Hyttinen. “Take a step back in time with us at this unique, springtime event!”

The Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Egg hunts for children four and under start at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages five to eight years start at 11:00 a.m. and noon. Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets.

Online pre-registration is required to secure egg hunt participation. Egg hunts fill up on a first-come, first-served basis. Once early times are full, spots for the second egg hunts will be filled. Tickets are $7 per child, which includes admission and egg hunt. Adults and guests not participating in the egg hunt may purchase tickets for $5. Event concessions and photo booth will be charged separately. Cash and all credit cards accepted.

All photo booth proceeds benefit the Farmstead’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ammie Wilson Buyer’s Club, which supports Plano FFA students.

In partnership with the Vintage Radio & Phonograph Society, Inc., Heritage Farmstead Museum is also debuting its new spring exhibit, titled ‘The Golden Age of Radio in Texas: from the humble crystal sets on the farm to the birth of the transistor at Texas Instruments,’ which features an amazing display of antique radios and memorabilia.

This event is sponsored in part by the City of Plano.

Click here for tickets.

1900 West 15th Street, Plano

972.881.0140

heritagefarmstead.org