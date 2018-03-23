All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Family

Victorian Eggstravaganza at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Amy Sandling Crawford
Posted on

Easter Egg Hunt, Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

On Saturday, March 31, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum will host its 8th annual Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival.

Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival, Heritage Farmstead Museum

The event features an egg hunt including more than 6,000 eggs filled with prizes for children ages eight and under, but guests ofall ages will delight in the joys of spring on the Blackland Prairie with the shearing of the Farmstead’s sheep and a variety of other family-friendly activities.

“We will have a baby animal photo booth, so you can get up close and personal with baby chicks, lambs and bunnies,” said HeritageFarmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen. “And visitors can meet Juliette and Stella, who are the first breeding sheep on the farm since 1960. Juliette and Stella are expecting their own baby lambs in April.”

The event will also include hands-on demonstrations, historic exhibits, hay rides, concessions, face painting, children’s crafts, house tours,
exhibits, historical activities and more.

Hay rides at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano.

Hay rides at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano. Photo by Mike Newman.

“Grab your Easter basket and join us for a fun day on the Farmstead,” said Hyttinen. “Take a step back in time with us at this unique, springtime event!”

The Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Egg hunts for children four and under start at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages five to eight years start at 11:00 a.m. and noon. Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets.

Online pre-registration is required to secure egg hunt participation. Egg hunts fill up on a first-come, first-served basis. Once early times are full, spots for the second egg hunts will be filled. Tickets are $7 per child, which includes admission and egg hunt.  Adults and guests not participating in the egg hunt may purchase tickets for $5. Event concessions and photo booth will be charged separately. Cash and all credit cards accepted.

All photo booth proceeds benefit the Farmstead’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ammie Wilson Buyer’s Club, which supports Plano FFA students.

In partnership with the Vintage Radio & Phonograph Society, Inc., Heritage Farmstead Museum is also debuting its new spring exhibit, titled ‘The Golden Age of Radio in Texas: from the humble crystal sets on the farm to the birth of the transistor at Texas Instruments,’ which features an amazing display of antique radios and memorabilia.

This event is sponsored in part by the City of Plano.

Click here for tickets.

Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

1900 West 15th Street, Plano
972.881.0140
heritagefarmstead.org

Amy Sandling Crawford
Amy Sanding Crawford is a frequent contributor to Plano Profile Magazine.

An accomplished communications professional who knows how to craft and deliver messages that produce results, Amy also serves a variety of business and professional clients through her consulting practice - Crawford Creative Group - by providing writing, marketing and media relations services. Amy is also the co-author of the book "Football and Integration in Plano, Texas: Stay in There, Wildcats!"

Amy has experience in agency and non-profit public relations, news and feature writing and television reporting. Amy studied journalism and public relations at the University of North Texas in Denton.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
2.9K
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County
Chris-Spellmon-elections Chris-Spellmon-elections
2.2K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Chris Spellmon for Texas Railroad Commissioner
haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
1.7K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
1.7K
Business

First look: Legacy Central, Plano
racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump
1.6K
City of Plano

We need to talk about this Plano City Councilman’s racist post
Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates
1.6K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Jennifer Edgeworth for Judge of 219th District Court in Collin County
1.5K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Glenn Brenner for Judge of the 219th District Court
pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education
1.4K
Education & Enrichment

How high school football integrated Plano schools
1.4K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
219th Judicial District Court 219th Judicial District Court
1.4K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Mike Curran for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.4K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.3K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
To Top