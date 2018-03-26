All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Harry & David dinner at Dough Pizzeria

Samantha Badillo
Posted on
Dough Pizzeria, Plano, Texas, pizza

Inside Dough Pizzeria, Plano 

Harry & David have partnered with Dough Pizzeria Napoletana in Plano to bring members of the community a unique dining experience. This Thursday, March 29, Conor Curley, Dough Pizzeria’s lead pizza chef, will prepare a dinner that includes a custom menu with original dishes highlighting Harry & David’s gourmet products featured in their gourmet gift baskets. 

Dough Pizzeria opened its doors recently in Plano after expanding from their original San Antonio location into North Texas. A full-service restaurant that specializes in Neapolitan style pizza, meals are made with local, farm-fresh ingredients and an artistry that’s APN (Association Pizzaiuoli Napoletana) Certified.

The hosted dinner will allow fans to experience the robust flavors of Harry & David right in their own backyard. A shared love for tasty food and good company is sure to bring many together over a good meal.

Harry & David Dinner at Dough Pizzeria, Plano

Where:           
Dough Pizzeria Napoletena
5960 Parker Rd #286
Plano, TX 75093

When:
Thursday, March 29, 2018
7:30pm – 9:30pm

Tickets: $50

Reserve now: www.harryanddavid.com/hosted-dinners

Samantha Badillo
