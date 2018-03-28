Fuel your wellbeing at Original ChopShop

Original ChopShop, a neighborhood eatery crafting ‘Just Feel Good Food’ from whole ingredients, is opening two Plano locations this summer: one at The Shops at Legacy and the other at the intersection of Preston and Park.

At Original ChopShop employees feel more like family wearing smiles and pleasantly serving feel good food to customers that seem more like friends. That’s the vibe you get walking into any Original ChopShop because as a company they believe that life is all about the little things. In our busy world, it can be hard to take time to pause and appreciate the good things in life, and at Original ChopShop, customers are given the time to appreciate life over good-tasting, nutrient filled food made fresh everyday. At the ChopShop, it’s not just about fueling your body but about fueling your wellbeing.

The first Shop opened in 2013 in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona and now the neighborhood eatery has five locations around Arizona with four more on the way. It’s no shock that the restaurant is growing at such a fast rate with Jason Morgan as CEO. Morgan, previously CFO of Zoe’s Kitchen for seven years, is known for growing that fast-casual chain from just 20 locations to over 150 during his time there. With him overseeing Original ChopShop it’s sure to be expanding even more over the course of this year! Lucky for us, an Original ChopShop is coming to Texas in June of this year!

The menu offers a variety of wholesome items made from scratch on-site with fresh, high-quality ingredients. You can choose from protein bowls, to superfruit parfaits, to chop salads, to sandwiches, to fresh squeezed juices, protein shakes and more. The Original ChopShop takes pride in and emphasizes their variety of options to satisfy and fill any and every body. The most popular item on their menu is their protein bowls, made with a base of three key essentials: greens, grains, and proteins. All bowls are filled with roasted broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots and mushrooms and guests are then able to choose a grain base from four choices: brown rice, sweet potato hash, forbidden rice, or quinoa. After the fresh greens and grains are chosen, guests get to choose a protein, but not just any old marinated protein. The ChopShop offers exotic flavors for their protein choices like Spicy Korean Steak, Green Curry Tofu, Red Chili Lime Shrimp, and a crowd favorite, Teriyaki Chicken. The Original ChopShop’s protein bowls are flavorful, healthy, filling and far from boring!

We can’t wait to see Original ChopShop open in Plano this summer!

Original ChopShop – Plano

The Shops at Legacy

5717 Legacy Dr #180

Plano, TX 75024

The intersection of Preston and Park

Address to be confirmed

www.originalchopshop.com