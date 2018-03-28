Plano Profile Cover Party at III Forks Steakhouse

We celebrated the launch of our March edition, The Men’s Issue, with a cover party at III Forks Steakhouse in Dallas.

Highlighting that abuse happens to men too and boldly featuring it on the cover, our Men’s Issue stands out. Celebrating their 20th anniversary as one of DFW’s most popular fine dining establishments, III Forks Dallas also stands out. Together, Plano Profile and III Forks Steakhouse commemorated their milestones with an event that united fine food and wine with networking and laughs.

The celebration united Plano Profile‘s VIP guests and included contributors, clients, friends and supporters of the magazine.

The gathering took place in the Courtyard, one of III Forks’ multiple private dining facilities. Here, strings of lights twinkle overhead and two fountains, complete with cherub statuettes, stand sentinel at both ends of the venue that’s big enough to host a group of over 150. Guests sipped on glasses of wine that paired perfectly with III Forks’ delicious light bites prepared by Executive Chef Chris Vogeli: Slow Roasted Prime Rib on Ciabatta, Gulf Shrimp Remoulade, Beef Croustades, Ahi Tuna Nachos and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries.

The following images were taken by Stephanie Tann during the Cover Party at III Forks Steakhouse, Dallas.

Wednesday Wine Tasting at III Forks Steakhouse

Wine is as big a part of the III Forks Steakhouse experience as steak is. Every first and third Wednesday of each month, III Forks hosts a wine tasting evening where guests get to sample six wines from the featured region and enjoy savory hors d’oeuvres.

III Forks Steakhouse

III Forks Steakhouse | 17776 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

972.267.1776 | 3forks.com