Dallas Charity Horse Shows is bringing world class equestrian show jumping back to Dallas with the 2018 Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House, whose mission is: “To provide emergency shelter and transitional residential services to children and young adults who are in need due to abuse, neglect or homelessness.” This Memorial Day, gather at the Dallas Equestrian Center to see horses and their riders jump courses and heights that few could master.

Dallas Charity Horse Shows is a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for children’s health, welfare, and education through the sport of stadium show jumping. This year, the organization will send all its net proceeds to City House of North Texas. City House has been protecting youth, empowering change, and transforming lives for 30 years. Donations will help support the services they provide to abused, neglected or homeless children placed by Child Protective Services, at-risk runaway youth, and expand their transitional living programs for struggling young adults who have aged out of foster care or who are homeless. Their Youth Resource & Outreach Center assists at-risk street youth and offers free individual and family crisis counseling.

The 2018 Grand Prix of Dallas, the highest level of show jumping, will be its third leg of the $100,000 North Texas Three Prix Series. Show jumping is the only Olympic sport where men and women compete equally. Run under the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) rules, the event is sure to give spectators a true feel for the intensity and sheer beauty of the sport. Meet the riders and horses, enjoy the pre-event Ride & Drive competition and then cheer on some children who will compete in a lead line class prior to the Grand Prix main event.

An event for all ages, guests are sure to enjoy the agility and beauty of the horses, the talent and skill of riders, and the opportunity to benefit a cause more than worthy of some time on your Memorial Day.

The Grand Prix of Dallas

When:

Memorial Day

Monday, May 28, 2018

Event opens at 11:00AM

Beverages Available 11:00AM – 3:30PM

Food Available from 11:30AM – 1:30PM

Where:

Dallas Equestrian Center

8787 Park Lane

Dallas, TX 75231

Tickets and More:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-grand-prix-of-dallas-tickets-43952779948