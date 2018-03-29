All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dallas

Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House

Samantha Badillo
Posted on
The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House, show jumping, Dallas Equestrian Center

The 2018 Grand Prix of Dallas

Dallas Charity Horse Shows is bringing world class equestrian show jumping back to Dallas with the 2018 Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House, whose mission is: “To provide emergency shelter and transitional residential services to children and young adults who are in need due to abuse, neglect or homelessness.” This Memorial Day, gather at the Dallas Equestrian Center to see horses and their riders jump courses and heights that few could master.

Dallas Charity Horse Shows is a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for children’s health, welfare, and education through the sport of stadium show jumping. This year, the organization will send all its net proceeds to City House of North Texas. City House has been protecting youth, empowering change, and transforming lives for 30 years. Donations will help support the services they provide to abused, neglected or homeless children placed by Child Protective Services, at-risk runaway youth, and expand their transitional living programs for struggling young adults who have aged out of foster care or who are homeless. Their Youth Resource & Outreach Center assists at-risk street youth and offers free individual and family crisis counseling.

Read More: Treasured Vessels Foundation creating safe spaces for survivors of human trafficking

The 2018  Grand Prix of Dallas, the highest level of show jumping, will be its third leg of the $100,000 North Texas Three Prix Series. Show jumping is the only Olympic sport where men and women compete equally. Run under the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) rules, the event is sure to give spectators a true feel for the intensity and sheer beauty of the sport. Meet the riders and horses, enjoy the pre-event Ride & Drive competition and then cheer on some children who will compete in a lead line class prior to the Grand Prix main event.

An event for all ages, guests are sure to enjoy the agility and beauty of the horses, the talent and skill of riders, and the opportunity to benefit a cause more than worthy of some time on your Memorial Day.

Read More: Indo-American Council fighting hunger in North Texas

The Grand Prix of Dallas 

When:
Memorial Day
Monday, May 28, 2018
Event opens at 11:00AM
Beverages Available 11:00AM – 3:30PM
Food Available from 11:30AM – 1:30PM

Where:
Dallas Equestrian Center
8787 Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75231

Tickets and More:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-grand-prix-of-dallas-tickets-43952779948

Samantha Badillo
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
3.1K
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County
Chris-Spellmon-elections Chris-Spellmon-elections
2.3K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Chris Spellmon for Texas Railroad Commissioner
haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
1.8K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump
1.7K
City of Plano

We need to talk about this Plano City Councilman’s racist post
1.7K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.5K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education pisd Plano wildcats integration schools education
1.5K
Education & Enrichment

How high school football integrated Plano schools
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.5K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
1.5K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
219th Judicial District Court 219th Judicial District Court
1.5K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Mike Curran for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas
Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me
1.3K
Dining Out

First look at Toulouse Café and Bar at Legacy West, Plano
1.2K
Business

Fehmi Karahan on Legacy West and the American Dream
To Top