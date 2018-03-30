All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Join us! Sip & Shop Pop-Up at TreeHouse Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
TreeHouse, Plano, home renovations, upgrades

TreeHouse, Plano. Photo by Stephanie Tann

Plano Profile invites you to TreeHouse Plano for a Sip & Shop Pop-Up—an evening of food, drinks and shopping. Entrance is free and everyone is welcome.

Stroll into TreeHouse Plano, grab a complimentary glass of wine (thank you Bar and Gardens Wine) and take your time getting to know a variety of local businesses: everything from fine jewelry with Timeless Luxury Watches and Jalin Jewelry to tasty treats from Oil and Vinegar and Crave Popcorn.

For those who enjoy a little art with their wine, we have invited a number of local artists to exhibit their most recent works. Among them is Steve Uriegas, an incredible painter from Plano whose style, “Angular Expressionism”, can be best described as modern day cubism.

Read more: A look inside TreeHouse Plano

And when all that shopping and sipping has built up your appetite, they’ll be pizza from Taverna Rossa, Cookie Bites by Mixin Up Smiles and irresistible homemade tarts by Tartalicious.

John Sutton Photography, bocce ball, plano, treehouse

TreeHouse Plano has a beautiful patio and bocce ball court. Photo by John Sutton Photography.

As for entertainment, Good Wood Games invites you for a game of corn hole and outside in TreeHouse’s patio garden you’ll have the opportunity to try your luck at bocce ball.

There will also be bunnies to cuddle. Real fluffy white bunnies. The “bunny cuddling zone” is being sponsored by Here’s Your Reminder, a nonprofit whose mission is to “remind you to remind those in your daily life that they are cared for.” Open bunny play time will be from 7 to 8 p.m.

Come sip, shop and cuddle a bunny! We look forward to seeing you there!

SIP & SHOP POP-UP AT TREEHOUSE

sip & shop, plano profile magazine, treehouse planoWhen: Thursday May 3, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where:

TreeHouse Plano
2201 Preston Rd,
Plano, TX 75093

Entrance is free!

RSVP on Facebook here.

Featured exhibitors include:

Bar and Gardens Wine, Taverna Rossa, The Faerie Hive, Mi Cocina/Taco Diner, Tartalicious, Jalin Jewelers, Good Wood Games, art by Steve Uriegas, Moon Beam Interiors, Lone Star Language Academy, AAA Travel, Mercedes Benz of Plano, Dr. Bates Wellness & Aesthetic Center, Top Golf, City of Plano – Commercial Division, art by Jeanette Revote, Oil and Vinegar, Crave Popcorn, Mixin’ Up Smiles Cookies, Energy Attic, Harley Davidson, MSC Cruises, Photography by Misty and The Barre Code.

Anyone interested in being an exhibitor should contact us at [email protected]

BUNNY YOGA!

bunny yoga, treehouse, plano, plano profile

Here’s Your Reminder will be hosting a bunny yoga class during the Sip & Shop!

When: Thursday May 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

Tickets: $35 (Entrance to the Sip & Shop is free, this fee is only for participants of the bunny yoga class)
All proceeds go to Here’s Your Reminder.

To register for bunny yoga, click here.

Open bunny play time will be from 7 to 8 p.m.

