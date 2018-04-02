All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts in Bloom in Historic Downtown McKinney

Samantha Badillo
Arts in Bloom returns to Historic Downtown McKinney from Friday, April 13 through Sunday, April 15. As the festival that celebrates arts and wine, Arts in Bloom will feature a juried art showcase, live entertainment, a kid’s workshop and play area, wine and beer tastings, and food vendors.  

The streets of Downtown McKinney will be loaded with a variety of artists, dancers, entertainers, vendors galore for this three-day event. Sponsored and presented by McKinney Main Street, the weekend on the streets of downtown will highlight the sights of McKinney. Main Street is a national program that was developed to save historic commercial architecture and improve all aspects of downtown, producing countless benefits. Improving economic management, strengthening public participation and marketing downtown as a fun place to visit is as critical to Main Street’s future as recruiting new businesses and rehabilitating buildings. Downtown McKinney serves as the perfect setting  for Arts in Bloom with its restored buildings, updated cafes and restaurants, fresh galleries and boutiques, the scene is bound to inspire a love for the arts and the city.

The festival is chock-full of activities and entertainment for the weekend. Artists of all medias will be in attendance. Over 150 local, regional, and nationally recognized artists showcase their talents from paintings, ceramics, sculptures, and woodwork. Fifteen states, 55 cities across Texas, and Canada are all represented in the arts. Live music will play throughout the weekend on the Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Main Stage.  Pair your art with your wine at the wine garden on the grounds. The Trinity Falls Wine Garden will include a wide selection of beverages from wineries across Texas. The kids are sure to have a blast at the Kids Creation Station where they can learn about art processes and create their own works of art.

Join the community at Arts in Bloom this coming April 13-15 in Historic Downtown McKinney. Free admission and open to the public!

Festival Hours

Friday, April 13: 5PM to 10PM
Saturday, April 14: 11AM to 10PM
Sunday, April 15: Noon to 5PM

For more information:
https://www.mckinneytexas.org/687/Arts-in-Bloom

