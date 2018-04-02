Pre-Opening Party at Toulouse, Legacy West

When one of Dallas’ most prolific restaurateurs opens a new location it’s reason to celebrate. So, when Alberto Lombardi decided to open his second restaurant at Legacy West, Plano Profile was honored to help him celebrate.

Having opened his first restaurant in Dallas in 1972—and having since opened over 35 more—Alberto Lombardi is a Dallas food icon. He made his Collin County debut at the end of 2017 when he quietly opened Taverna at Legacy West. However, when it came to the opening of Toulouse Cafe and Bar, right across the street, it was time to party.

In partnership with Plano Profile, the swanky invite-only soiree united VIPs from Plano, Frisco and Dallas. Alberto Lombardi and his wife, Vivian, alongside Philip Silvestri, publisher of Plano Profile greeted guests including Fehmi Karahan, master developer of Legacy West and Andrea Stroh Thompson, Judge 416th District Court, Plano.

Sipping on their choice of Grapefruit Collins, wine or champagne, Plano Profile guests were blown away by the chic gray, black and white decor, the mirrored wall and the giant octagonal chandeliers.

All night, the open kitchen, with a fresh fish bar at its entrance, churned out delicacies such as waffle bites topped with duck confit, tuna tartare bites and pommes frites.

Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Legacy West

Where: 7401 Windrose Ave., Plano

More: toulousecafeandbar.com