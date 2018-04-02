All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining Out

Pre-Opening Party at Toulouse, Legacy West

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Fehmi Karahan with Vivian and Alberto Lombardi at Toulouse, Legacy West. All photography by Stephanie Tann. , Toulouse Cafe and Bar, Plano restaurant, french

Fehmi Karahan with Vivian and Alberto Lombardi at Toulouse, Legacy West. All photography by Stephanie Tann.

When one of Dallas’ most prolific restaurateurs opens a new location it’s reason to celebrate. So, when Alberto Lombardi decided to open his second restaurant at Legacy West, Plano Profile was honored to help him celebrate.

Justine Sweeney with Tammy Meinershagen at Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Legacy West plano, plano restaurant, plano profile

Justine Sweeney with Tammy Meinershagen at Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Legacy West

Having opened his first restaurant in Dallas in 1972—and having since opened over 35 more—Alberto Lombardi is a Dallas food icon. He made his Collin County debut at the end of 2017 when he quietly opened Taverna at Legacy West. However, when it came to the opening of Toulouse Cafe and Bar, right across the street, it was time to party.

Read more- Food review: Taverna at Legacy West

In partnership with Plano Profile, the swanky invite-only soiree united VIPs from Plano, Frisco and Dallas. Alberto Lombardi and his wife, Vivian, alongside Philip Silvestri, publisher of Plano Profile greeted guests including Fehmi Karahan, master developer of Legacy West and Andrea Stroh Thompson, Judge 416th District Court, Plano.

Sipping on their choice of Grapefruit Collins, wine or champagne, Plano Profile guests were blown away by the chic gray, black and white decor, the mirrored wall and the giant octagonal chandeliers.

Read more: First look at Toulouse Cafe and Bar, Legacy West

Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Legacy West, Plano, restaurant

Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Legacy West, Plano

All night, the open kitchen, with a fresh fish bar at its entrance, churned out delicacies such as waffle bites topped with duck confit, tuna tartare bites and pommes frites.

Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Legacy West

Where: 7401 Windrose Ave., Plano

Moretoulousecafeandbar.com

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
