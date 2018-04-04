First Islamic Arts Symposium in Texas

Intersections: the Visual Cultures of Islamic Cosmopolitanism is an innovative Islamic Art Symposium in Texas to be jointly hosted by the Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History, Islamic Art Revival Series and Aga Khan Council for the Central United States in partnership with the Dallas Museum of Art.

These three institutions have joined the Dallas Museum of Art to explore and investigate art of different mediums born of contact between Islamic and non-Islamic societies. A wide time frame and large area of land are covered in the pieces, presentations, and papers featured in the symposium. Dialogues on the diverse themes across the Islamic culture highlight the cosmopolitanism, plurality, cultural receptivity, and centrality of art in the foundations of this faith.

Friday May 4, at the Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History, at UTD in Richardson will feature Dr Jonathan Bloom. Dr Bloom shares the Norma Jean Calderwood University Professorship of Islamic and Asian Art at Boston College and the Hamad bin Khalifa Endowed Chair in Islamic Art at Virginia Commonwealth University with his wife and colleague, Sheila Blair.

On May 5, at the Dallas Museum of Art the Symposium will feature renowned artist Shahzia Sikander as the keynote speaker. Sikander has received many prestigious awards including the Asian Society Award of Significant Contribution to Contemporary Art and the Inaugural Medal of Art from the US Department of State (AIE) Washington D.C. A full day of programs include a scholarly panel on Modern and Contemporary Islamic Art and presentation by Jason Moriyama, a Senior Partner with Moriyama and Teshima Architects in Canada on Architectural Intersections: towards dialog and understanding.

The Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History at UTD is a center for innovative research and graduate education in the history of art. As a center for the growing community of art historians, curators, and practicing artists in Dallas and Fort Worth, they are dedicated to intellectual creativity, exchange, and collaboration in the form of lectures and symposia, exhibitions, publications, and collaborations with area institutions.



The Islamic Art Revival Series (IARS) is a program of the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation, designed to increase awareness and build bridges of cultural understanding through the arts. Their passion for sharing the rich cultural relevance of Islamic art and enhancing cross-cultural understanding brought the symposium to Dallas.

The Aga Khan Council serves as the social governance body of the Ismaili Muslim community and is appointed to enhance the quality of life of its members so that they contribute to fabric of the larger society. The council organizes many programs and collaborates with various organizations to create opportunities for dialogue around the themes of knowledge society, civic engagement, community service, diversity & pluralism, and art & culture.

The Dallas Museum of Art is a space of wonder and discovery where art comes alive. It was established in 1909 and has since placed art and diverse communities at the center around which all activities radiate. They have strengthened their position as a prominent, innovative institution, expanding the meaning and possibilities of learning and creativity.

Islamic Art Symposium

May 4 -5

Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History

UTD, Richardson

Dallas Museum Of Art

1717 N Harwood St

Dallas, TX 75201

For tickets and more information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/islamic-art-symposium-may-4-tickets-44711934600?aff=es2