All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Beauty

Nailing it: Non-toxic nail salon, safe for you & the environment

Plano Profile
Posted on
nontoxic-nail-salon-safe-nail-salon

Lucy and Brandon Lyon

Women don’t need to make unhealthy choices for a stylish, lasting manicures and pedicures. Dallas’ first eco-friendly, fume-free and non-toxic nail salon celebrates its one year anniversary. And it’s helping women and men get pampered without any chemicals.  Located in West Dallas in Sylvan Thirty, Pink Pedi Salon is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Lucy and Brandon Lyon. Both came from creative backgrounds of fashion design and fashion photography.  

Non-Toxic Nail Salon

After welcoming their son Ollie to the world, they were presented the opportunity to open a business.  They wanted to create a wonderful spa haven and a business of care: care and commitment for the environment, their consumers’ and nail technicians’ health.

“There wasn’t an all eco-friendly, toxin/chemical- and fume-free salon in the Dallas area and why not?  We wanted to create a refuge where you can get the same treatments and services at other salons but without sacrificing your health or the environment,” says Lucy.  

nontoxic-nail-salon-safe-nail-salon

Furthermore, Pink Pedi carries five-free polishes, meaning the polishes are free of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, DBP or toluene. Those five ingredients have been found to be carcinogenic to people over long periods of exposure, Lucy added.

In Europe and Australia, those chemicals are banned from the beauty industry, but not yet in the United States.

Environmentally Safe

Additionally, The salon makes and carries their own collection of products called Purpose. It includes bath bombs, sugar scrubs and body butters. All made in-house using only organic, fair-trade ingredients and therapeutic-grade essential oils.  Shea butter, the main ingredient in our products, comes from Ghana and is made by widows who are putting their children through school.

Read more: Find the cleanest beauty solutions at Credo, Legacy West

Lucy and Brandon find many of their inspiration from their fashion backgrounds.  Pink Pedi will introduce a new Purpose Collection of products for the Spring and Fall season.  The pedicure experience at their salon is unique to them that it’s a bespoke experience of selecting your handmade bath bomb, sugar scrub, polish and body butter.

nontoxic-nail-salon-safe-nail-salon

The collection of products is seasonal but their signature Pink Peppermint products are always on the menu.  There are new bath bombs created on a weekly-basis for the pedicures. And they’re on trend with pop culture: from Covfefe, to the Proposal (nod to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle), to chocolate Red Room (from Fifty Shades of Grey), to Stranger Things and Harry Potter references.  

nontoxic-nail-salon-safe-nail-salon

Pink Pedi Success

Since opening their doors in February 2017, they’ve grown a loyal clientele including expecting moms driving from as far as Ft. Worth or McKinney for a safe and healthy experience.  Bachelorettes and wedding parties have also made the salon their must-have stop for their pampering and ordering customized colored bath bombs as wedding gifts.

“The fun part has been getting to know our customers and their adorable children and babies and being a part of their lives.  It makes us feel a sense of responsibility to our community — to provide a space that won’t compromise their health,” Lucy said.  

This hasn’t gotten unnoticed. Pink Pedi Salon was voted D Magazine’s Best of Big D Nail Salon for 2017.  Lucy and Brandon is happy that Dallas is open to pink being the new green in salons.  

“DFW is deserving of a healthy, green and higher standard of pampering,” she said.

Walk-ins are welcomed but it’s suggested that you book at least a week in advance.  Pink Pedi Salon services are much quality than a budge nail salon.  You can expect to spend $28 for a manicure and $38 for a pedicure.  Currently, Purpose Collection of products are only sold at the salon.

Information

Pink Pedi Salon

(located in Sylvan Thirty, between Taco Deli & JuiceLand)

1888 Sylvan Ave, F140
Dallas, TX 75208

214-760-9744

www.pinkpedisalon.com

Plano Profile
Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
1.9K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
1.8K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.7K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
1.6K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.6K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me
1.6K
Dining Out

First look at Toulouse Café and Bar at Legacy West, Plano
Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch,
1.4K
Food

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
hookline best weekend brunch plano hookline best weekend brunch plano
1.4K
Food

Best Brunches in Plano 2018
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.3K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018
1.2K
Collin County

American Idol premiere features local musicians Ron Bultongez, Harper Grace and Krystin Harris
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.1K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
Honest-1 Auto Care lewisville female friendly Honest-1 Auto Care lewisville female friendly
1.1K
Business

Honest-1 Auto Care in Lewisville is owned by women for women
To Top