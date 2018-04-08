All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Tart-a-licious! A tiny taste of heaven

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Tarts by tart-a-licious. Photography by Cori Baker

Tarts by tart-a-licious. Photography by Cori Baker

In 2012, Uma Iyer got her first oven. It was a gift from her husband for her 30th birthday. She’s been baking ever since and is now the proud owner and baker of Tart-a-licious, “a one-of-a-kind French pastry destination that specializes exclusively in tarts and is constantly experimenting with flavor combinations.”

I meet Uma at Plano Profile HQ at 15th and Independence in Plano. “I bake right across the street,” she exclaims. We’re located in a quiet office park and on the other side of 15th is a business park that’s home to Chamberlain Ballet, QQ Teahouse, JC’s Burgers, Taco Delite and Chelles Macarons. “I share the kitchen with Chelles Macarons,” she explains. “They rent the kitchen out to other bakers.”

Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

Tarts by tart-a-licious. Photography by Cori Baker

Lemon cream with blueberries by tart-a-licious

Uma was born and raised in India but moved to Cupertino, California in 2012. “In India we don’t have built-in ovens, so we didn’t bake much,” she says. It was only after many hours spent watching Masterchef Australia that her husband decided to gift her an oven. “Baking became a passion and a release from the humdrum of an otherwise ‘engaging’ corporate career,” Uma says on her website, tartalicious.com.

Uma soon became the default baker for family and friends and decided to quit her day job to become a full-time baker. At her first public debut at Cupertino Farmers Market in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, her tiny tarts were a big hit. “All one hundred tarts were sold out in less that one hundred minutes,” she says.

When I dig into my first Tart-a-licious tart I can see why. They are delicious, but not overly sweet. I first indulge in the lemon cream with blueberries and it packs a strong lemon punch, surprisingly tangy in the most perfect way. I also try the pecan and caramel which is sweeter yet bursting with flavor. They are both equally creamy and light with a crispy delicate pastry crust. They are also small. “My philosophy is: Indulge, but in small quantities,” says Uma.

Read more: Fall for macarons at Savor Pâtisserie, McKinney

And because I’m not Plano Profile‘s top food writer, I give Alex Cronin, our senior editor, the white chocolate mousse with strawberries. It’s met with her approval. “Each tart is a little two-bite art project,” says Alex. “A strawberry tart has has just enough room for one strawberry and a dome of mousse, so if that’s all you get, you’d better hope it’s perfect. Thankfully, if these aren’t perfect, they’re pretty darn close. Mine lasted about five seconds.”

You’ll find Uma and her tiny tarts at TreeHouse Plano on Thursday May 3 for our Sip & Shop Pop-Up. We hope to see you there, click here for details. 

 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
2.0K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
2.0K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.7K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
1.7K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.7K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me
1.7K
Dining Out

First look at Toulouse Café and Bar at Legacy West, Plano
Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch,
1.5K
Food

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
hookline best weekend brunch plano hookline best weekend brunch plano
1.4K
Food

Best Brunches in Plano 2018
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.4K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018
1.3K
Collin County

American Idol premiere features local musicians Ron Bultongez, Harper Grace and Krystin Harris
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.3K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
Honest-1 Auto Care lewisville female friendly Honest-1 Auto Care lewisville female friendly
1.2K
Business

Honest-1 Auto Care in Lewisville is owned by women for women
To Top