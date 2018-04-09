Attending the The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club Annual Butterfly Festival at The Shops at Willow Bend was one of the best things I did with my toddler last year. When the festival returns from May 4 to May 13 we’ll absolutely be going again.
The festival is a fully-immersive hands-on experience whereby visitors get to walk through a conservatory filled with flowering plants and observe more than 1,000 flying butterflies as well as caterpillars and chrysalises. It’s a magical experience: Butterflies flutter all around you, they land on your hands, in your hair and you can even feed them.
Read more: Inside Crayola Experience Plano
The display will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the display: adults $6 and children $5. Children under the age of 2 are free with adult purchase.
Entry to the conservatory is by guided tour only and tours take place every 10-30 minutes.
Greater Plano Kiwanis Club Butterfly Festival
When: May 4 – May 13
- Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday | 12 – 6 p.m.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093
Tickets:
- $6 per adult and $5 per child.
- Children two years old and under receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Proceeds benefit: The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club
Facebook event page, here.