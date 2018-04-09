All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Community

Butterfly festival at The Shops at Willow Bend

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

The Shops at Willow Bend, butterflies, The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club

Attending the The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club Annual Butterfly Festival at The Shops at Willow Bend was one of the best things I did with my toddler last year. When the festival returns from May 4 to May 13 we’ll absolutely be going again.

The festival is a fully-immersive hands-on experience whereby visitors get to walk through a conservatory filled with flowering plants and observe more than 1,000 flying butterflies as well as caterpillars and chrysalises. It’s a magical experience: Butterflies flutter all around you, they land on your hands, in your hair and you can even feed them.

The display will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the display: adults $6 and children $5. Children under the age of 2 are free with adult purchase.

Entry to the conservatory is by guided tour only and tours take place every 10-30 minutes.

Greater Plano Kiwanis Club Butterfly Festival

When: May 4 – May 13

  • Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday | 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093

Tickets:

  • $6 per adult and $5 per child.
  • Children two years old and under receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Proceeds benefit: The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club

Facebook event page, here. 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
