Legacy of Love Benefit & Fashion Show for Children’s Health

The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Plano and Neiman Marcus to host the 6th annual Legacy of Love Benefit & Fashion Show on Thursday, April 12, at Mercedes-Benz of Plano.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., at which time guests can mingle while listening to music and bidding on luxury raffle items. Delicious bites from several notable Shops at Legacy and Legacy West restaurants, including Del Friscos Double Eagle, Steakhouse Haywire, Mr. Mesero, Seasons 52, Tommy Bahama, True Food Kitchen, RA Sushi, Shake Shack and Sugarfina will be served during this time.

Following the reception, guests will be treated to a fashion show highlighting designer Michelle Smith’s MILLY collection. After the show, guests can linger over coffee and dessert provided by local vendors Sprinkles Cupcakes and Starbucks Reserve.

“I am humbled to be serving as the event chair for the 6th annual Legacy of Love event,” said Tracy Tomson. “Working alongside those involved with Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano is an honor and a privilege. Our hope is that we can continue to expand on past success and raise more funds for Children’s Health than ever before!”

Sonia Azad, WFAA’s health and wellness reporter will serve as the emcee for the evening, alongside Dallasite Chuck Steelman from Neiman Marcus. As an established broadcast journalist and fashionista, Ms. Azad will provide commentary on Legacy of Love’s heartwarming initiative and MILLY’s spring collection. Marjon Zabihi Henderson of Neiman Marcus and Planet Productions are the fashion show producers.

The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano was formed in 2010 to help meet the needs of Children’s Health Plano, which officially opened its doors in August 2008. Net proceeds from the Legacy of Love Benefit & Fashion Show will go directly to Children’s Health Plano. Since 2010, the Women’s Auxiliary, Plano Chapter has raised over $1 million in support of the Children’s Health mission to make life better for children.

“We are all very excited for this year’s event and wish to thank Children’s Medical Center Plano for the continuous opportunity to give back,” said Kathy Schell, president of the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano. “We also want to thank our donors who make the event possible, and we encourage others from the community to join in making a difference for children.”

Purchase event tickets and sponsorships at www.LegacyofLoveBenefit.org.

Luxury raffle tickets are available from Legacy of Love committee members for $25 each, five for $100, or 12 for $200. You need not be present to win. Winner will be contacted by phone or email. Tickets are available by contacting Debi Means at [email protected].

