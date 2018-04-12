All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

Marvel at New Works by Ron Mueck at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on
Fort Worth The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth arts Plano Profile New Works Ron Mueck hyperrealism

Photo by Cori Baker

You’ve got a good reason to go to Fort Worth: the New Works exhibit by Ron Mueck, on display at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth through May 6. For our upcoming Art Issue–arriving in mailboxes this June–I spent some time exploring Fort Worth. The New Works exhibit blew my mind, but it’ll be over by the time our June issue comes out. So here’s a sneak peak at it so you can go before it’s gone.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth offers a wealth of post-World War II art. The expansive permanent collection includes works by Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol, Richard Serra, Morris Louis and a lot more, in addition to special exhibitions like New Works.

Ron Mueck’s frighteningly realistic sculptures are clay models cast in silicone or resin and finished down to the hair follicles by hand. Mueck’s process can easily take over a year. And yet, the six sculptures are not conventionally beautiful. The defeathered chicken hanging from the ceiling–Still Life (2009)–is frankly disturbing. Mueck, who according to the museum, began his career as a puppeteer and puppet maker, has a unique ability to capture the minute, even unflattering details of life.

Woman with Shopping (2013) is a tired piece, smaller than the viewer with grocery bags full of cans that strain toward the ground. Her tight ponytail and weary eyes, plus the young baby cradled in a sling on her chest emote her gentle sense of stress and love.

Untitled (Seated Woman) (1999), is based on his wife’s grandmother, according to the Modern’s records. It’s part of the permanent collection and one of the first sculptures of this nature that Mueck produced.

But nothing is more stunning, terrifying or tender than Couple under an Umbrella (2013). The elderly husband and wife are the largest sculpture the Modern displayed. It’s the sort of thing you’ve got to see to believe.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The exhibition runs Feb 16 – May 6

Museum Hours:

  • Mon | Closed
  • Tues–Thurs | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Fri | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sat–Sun | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth

More: themodern.org

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.1K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
2.1K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
1.9K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
1.8K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me
1.8K
Dining Out

First look at Toulouse Café and Bar at Legacy West, Plano
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.8K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch,
1.6K
Food

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
hookline best weekend brunch plano hookline best weekend brunch plano
1.5K
Food

Best Brunches in Plano 2018
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.4K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.4K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018
1.4K
Collin County

American Idol premiere features local musicians Ron Bultongez, Harper Grace and Krystin Harris
Honest-1 Auto Care lewisville female friendly Honest-1 Auto Care lewisville female friendly
1.2K
Business

Honest-1 Auto Care in Lewisville is owned by women for women
To Top