Food

Celebrate Earth Day at Whiskey Cake Plano with mimosas, brews and an eco-friendly market

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
whiskey-cake-plano

Photo by Cori Baker

Hear ye, hear ye! On Sunday, April 22, Whiskey Cake Plano is hosting a huge event to celebrate Earth Day.

As one of Plano’s most popular farm-to-kitchen restaurants, Whiskey Cake Plano is passionate about the health of our planet and sources their ingredients from local farmers, small growers and eco-friendly vendors. As such, they will be hosting an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in and outside of Whiskey Cake Plano on Sunday April 22. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

Read more: Lunch at Whiskey Cake Plano

As part of the event, Whiskey Cake Plano will have a Mimosa Bar on the patio and Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. (the brewery located at Legacy Hall in Legacy West) will be offering up samples of the beers which they brew at Legacy West. There’ll also be tunes with DJ JC Lopez.

In addition, Whiskey Cake Plano has invited an impressive line-up of local eco-friendly vendors to join the celebration: Sweetly Recycled – market goods; Operation Kindness – puppy adoptions; Shades of Green Nursery – plants and seeds; Goat Cheese (Paul Allen) – goat cheese; Freedom Solar Power – information on solar panels; Young Living (Joshua Erickson) – essential oils; Warne Bee Farm – honey and bath goods; and PURE (Taylor Long) – selling and giving away samples of plant-based health products.

As part of their commitment to the environment, Whiskey Cake Plano is taking part in The Last Plastic Straw, an international movement which strives to educate the public about the absurdity of single use plastic and how it effects our health, our environment, and our oceans. Their ultimate goal is to eliminate from the source: the use of single use plastic, in particular, plastic straws. Information about the movement will be available during Whiskey Cake’s Earth Day celebration.

Read more: Bunny Yoga at TreeHouse, Plano

WHISKEY CAKE PLANO

Whiskey Cake Plano serves up tasty farm-to-kitchen dishes and cocktails, all made from scratch with ingredients sourced from local and regional farms and markets. They use slow-cooking methods on their wood grill and spit and in their smoker because it tastes better that way.

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75093

whiskey-cake.com

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
