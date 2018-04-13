Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot

On a beautiful sunny spring evening, a chic Veuve Clicquot bicycle, a bottle of Brut slung in its basket, stood at the entrance to CRÚ Food and Wine Bar at The Shops at Legacy, Plano. Just beyond, an enormous ice bucket overflowed with bottles of bubbly, a DJ rocked out tunes, and the patio buzzed with the sound of clinking glasses and laughter. The occasion: Plano Profile’s April Cover Party.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday April 11, we celebrated the release of our April 2017 issue—The Home & Garden Edition. Hosted by CRÚ Food and Wine Bar at The Shops at Legacy in partnership withe Veuve Clicquot champagne, the celebration was one of our most glamorous yet. And, the weather was perfect.

CRÚ’s beautiful terrace, that faces out onto Bishop Road, was transformed into a chic Veuve Clicquot lounge, complete with the Veuve Clicquot bike, orange cushions, an abundance of ice buckets and a backdrop of the April Plano Profile cover.

The cover, featuring a greenhouse being showered by water from a simple green watering can, was cause for much conversation. You see, the greenhouse is an actual miniature greenhouse created by Nancy Rodriguez and the watering can we grabbed from Walmart for just a couple of bucks. Nancy and her miniature creations are featured in Plano Profile’s 2018 Home & Garden Edition (click here to view) and Nancy and her beautiful greenhouse were honored guests at the celebration.

While those outside swigged on champagne and relaxed to tunes played by DJ John Fugitt, those who ventured inside were treated to the fine wines and food CRÚ is famous for. Guests raved about the Mini Napa Burger Sliders—topped with Humboldt Cheese, caramelized onions and fig jam—and the Tortellini Fonduta with black truffle butter and parmesan, an import from CRÚ’s sister restaurant, Princi Italia, located at 3300 Dallas Parkway in Plano.

Another star attraction was the Ahi Tuna Tartar Station, which was both interactive and customizable, and served as the perfect partner to a spectacular charcuterie and artisan cheese spread. Additional light bites that blew us all away were Smoked Salmon served on a lattice potato chip and topped with creme fraiche and caviar, Lobster & Shrimp Potsticker and Pear & Gorgonzola Pizza Bites.

At CRÚ Food and Wine Bar (located in Collin County at The Shops at Legacy at Watter’s Creek) they believe in an “unbridled enjoyment of wine and food”. On this special occasion, and every evening, at CRÚ they promise to “demystify the world of wine” so that you can relax and enjoy. If you’ve never tried it, or haven’t been recently, now is the perfect time for a visit—especially on a warm spring evening when you can snag a table on the patio. A few insider tips: Happy Hour, “Relax and Un-Wine”, is 4 – 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday with discounted light bite plates and $3 off glasses of wine and wine flights; Monday is Pizza Monday with free pizza served with a bottle of wine; Thursday is Champagne Night with 50% off all champagne by the bottle; and Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CRÚ Food and Wine Bar

The Shops at Legacy

7201 Bishop Rd Ste E2

Plano, TX

75024

Watters Creek

842 Market St.

Allen, TX

75013

West Village

3699 McKinney Ave Ste 107

Dallas, TX

75204

cruawinebar.com