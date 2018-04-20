All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Rebecca Silvestri
If you’ve ever had a fresh crepe, imagine using that cooking technique, but instead of a hot skillet it’s cold10 degrees to be exactand instead of batter, a liquid ice cream base is poured onto the circular freezing surface. The result is rolled ice cream, a delicious frozen treat inspired by the street food scene of Thailand. Rolled ice cream shops are popping up all over the place from New York City to Chicago, to right here in Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend.  

Like crepes, you can get creative with your own custom flavor or stick with a classic. Once the ice cream base is poured onto the cold plate it’s mixed with your topping of choicefresh fruit, chocolate sauce or any number of other goodies they have hiding behind the counter. I choose vanilla with strawberries and raspberries, and chocolate with banana. The liquid cream is poured over fresh fruit on the circle and mixed together, turning the vanilla cream from white to light pink. Once completely mixed, the concoction is spread evenly and given a few moments to freeze. Then, using a metal spatula, the ice cream is scraped off to form delicate rolls which can be topped off with gummy bears, pocky or more fresh fruit.

According to their website, this technique causes the ice cream to produce smaller ice molecules, resulting in a smoother and richer finish; the texture is thicker than regular ice cream, and you can really taste the freshness of the fruit and cream.

 

10 ⁰F Rolling Ice Cream

Food court, The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 
10 ⁰F Rolling Ice Cream, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
