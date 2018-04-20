Kill some time at Jasper’s “Gourmet Backyard Cuisine”

Killin’ Thyme

It’s springtime: flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the weather is perfect for sipping a refreshing cocktail on the patio. Head to a local favorite, Jasper’s at The Shops at Legacy and CityLine, Richardson, for great food, cocktails and the perfect atmosphere for killing time.

The Killin’ Thyme is simple, allowing the distinct flavors of the cocktail to shine. Made with Heaven Hill gin, lime juice, thyme syrup, a splash of club soda, sliced cucumber and a sprig of thyme, this delightful cocktail is refreshing for the palate and the soul. Thyme syrup—made in-house—adds just enough sweetness to counter the gin and cucumber.

Enjoy happy hour every day from 4 to 7 p.m. at the bar and patio. Pair it with any of their delicious dishes like Wood Fired Oysters, which are perfect for sharing, or Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs.

Recipe

2 ounces of house gin

3/4 ounces of lime juice

3/4 ounces of thyme syrup

5 slices of cucumber

Directions

Shaken with ice and double strained into a Collins glass filled with ice.

Top off with club soda. Garnish with cucumber slices and sprigs of thyme.

