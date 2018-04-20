Legacy Hall Is Now Complete With The Grand Opening Of The Box Garden

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall has planned a one-of-a-kind grand opening celebration that will prove why it’s Dallas’ new go-to entertainment destination.

In celebration of its highly anticipated debut, Legacy Hall has planned a four-day grand opening party that begins on Thursday, May 17. The Box Garden is the answer to the proverbial question: What do you want to do today?

Not only will the event complete your weekend plans, the Box Garden will be filling your calendar for the rest of the year.

THE BOX GARDEN

The Box Garden has completed the vision for Legacy Hall. It is the ultimate outdoor patio and entertainment venue constructed out of reclaimed shipping containers. Designed to be a versatile and innovative communal space. it’s the spot for a happy hour with friends, a business rendezvous or some late-night fun. At its core is a 600-square-foot event stage and massive LED screen. It will host live music, sports watching, festivals, holiday parties, culinary events and more. The Box Garden will be the epicenter for artists of all mediums coming together in Plano. Musicians, performers, chefs, mixologists, painters … all styles, flavors and vibes will be celebrated.

Read more: Haywire at Legacy West, a massive ode to Texas

DINE + DRINK … MORE!

The opening of the Box Garden also means even more food and beverage options for Legacy Hall guests. The space will house a BBQ stall, Carlton Provisions, founded by Jordan Swim of Vestals Catering and the Founder of Chili’s Larry Lavine. These gentlemen know how to prepare a mean BBQ plate. Their labor of love yields tasty creations like oak-fired brisket, five-hour ribs and house-prepared sausage that are oh so good.

With the opening of the Box Garden, Legacy Hall will now have nine total bars! The Box Garden will add five new bars including Idol Time Tiki Bar, Stillhouse Lounge, Unlawful Assembly Outpost, and two rotating pop-ups along with a Hawaiian shaved ice stand.

BOX GARDEN GRAND OPENING WEEKEND LINEUP

Thursday, May 17

Thursday night is a kickoff party featuring samples from the new Carlton Provisions. It’s the only food stall in the Box Garden and the only barbecue joint at Legacy Hall. Chris Watson Band, a 10-piece blues and southern rock group, will be kicking things into high gear.

night is a kickoff party featuring samples from the new Carlton Provisions. It’s the only food stall in the Box Garden and the only barbecue joint at Legacy Hall. Chris Watson Band, a 10-piece blues and southern rock group, will be kicking things into high gear. Inspired by the weekend’s headliner, Sarah Jaffe, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company and Jaffe have collaborated to create the Bad Baby Beer. It will be available throughout the celebration.

Late night will get rowdy with DJ EJ who will take over at 11 p.m. and spin until close.

Friday, May 18

Denton-born singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe will perform live for over 1,500 ticket holders. Concert doors will open at 7 p.m. and TOMKAT will kick off the show with their signature “groove pop with an electronic edge” sound. Jaffe will then put on an unforgettable set showcasing the soulful crooner tunes that have earned her praise from Rolling Stone and others. Fans can grab tickets for $25 a piece at: legacyfoodhall.com or in-person from the Legacy Hall 411 Desk.

Read more: Chef Joon Choe talks Legacy Hall and FreshFin Poke

Saturday, May 19

The Box Garden will host a Texas takeover featuring a lineup of local artists performing all day, including Sleepy Zuhoski, Madison King, Vandoliers and Kirk Thurmond & The Millennials.

While guests dance to their favorite local artists, they can enjoy drinks from multiple pop-up bars and Shaved Ice Stubborn Flavors.

Saturday night will end with a late night silent disco.

Sunday, May 20

Then, on the final day of celebration, the Box Garden invites guests to support the local economy at its first-ever farmer’s market. Local vendors will be onsite, selling the farm-fresh produce, herbs and other ingredients favored by the chefs at Legacy Hall’s 24 food stalls.

Acoustic artists Millennial Swing Band and the Chet Stevens Band will perform on the main stage while guests shop and learn about several of North Texas’ most acclaimed farmers and growers.

The Box Garden is on the east side of Legacy Hall at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development.