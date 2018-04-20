All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Beauty

Brace Humanity: College dropout starts jewelry line for men

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Joshua Noskin didn’t finish college. Instead, he founded a luxury jewelry line for men.

Asleep in his dorm room at Virginia Tech, Joshua Noskin, a 22-year-old Industrial Design major, had a dream that would change his life. “I dreamed that I created a luxury brand whose main objective was to give back,” he says. When Joshua woke up, he scrambled to write down everything he could remember. By daybreak he had a plan.“I packed my car up, and I left. I drove to Frisco, where my family lives, and spent the next two years developing the product.”

His parents were, understandably, less than thrilled that he left college a year before graduating.

“It’s not the traditional way to do things,” Joshua says. “It was one of the most difficult times of my life. I had a lot of frustration. It was difficult not being able to financially support myself, especially with everyone telling me I wasn’t doing it the right way…”

Everyone except his grandfather. An entrepreneur himself, Joshua’s grandfather had saved up to send him to college, so when he came back without a diploma Joshua asked his permission to use the rest of the money to launch his brand.

Read More: Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady gets real

“He said, ‘You do what you gotta do, baby. You use it. You use every dollar you have left.” So, Joshua did. When Brace Humanity launched in June 2016, he showed the finished product to his grandfather who simply said, “You did it Joshy. I knew you’d do it.”

The final result is a chic collection of understated bracelets. They’re conservative, not flashy. They make a statement without being flamboyant. “I felt like there was a void in the men’s accessories department. I saw a need for something cool with a classic design. Something for the urban man,” he says.

The bracelets are produced in New York, using stingray leather for the bands. “It felt hypocritical to use anything other than fish,” he says. “Stingrays are a common part of the diet in Southeast Asia, so the bi-product, the skin, is shipped to New York where it is treated and tanned.”

Today, Brace Humanity has a showroom in New York, can be found at 35 Neiman Marcus stores and is doing exactly what Josh had dreamedgiving back. Brace Humanity donates 10 percent of all purchases to nonprofits, currently dividing donations between the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Best Buddies, which pairs autistic children with a mentor who provides them with support and friendship.

Read more: Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney

“The brand is doing incredible,” he tells me. In fact, it’s doing well enough that he no longer lives with his parents and has relocated to uptown Dallas. But he’s not done, “I’m working on incorporating gold, silver, diamonds…I want to have a complete fine jewelry line.

“I’d like to do card holders, wallets with diamonds set into them but keeping it subtle. Extravagant, yet still simple and elegant,” he adds.

At just 26-years-old, Joshua Noskin’s dream has come true. Yet, he yearns to do more, to give more. “There are so many different charities I’d like to contribute to. The more I grow, the more I can give.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.3K
Family

Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
2.1K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me
2.0K
Dining Out

First look at Toulouse Café and Bar at Legacy West, Plano
Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy Christina Morris Found in Anna missing Plano Shops at Legacy
2.0K
Community

Christina Morris, missing for three years, has finally been found
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
1.9K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
hookline best weekend brunch plano hookline best weekend brunch plano
1.7K
Food

Best Brunches in Plano 2018
Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch,
1.7K
Food

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018
1.6K
Collin County

American Idol premiere features local musicians Ron Bultongez, Harper Grace and Krystin Harris
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.6K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.6K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House
1.3K
Dallas

Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House
Fogo de Chao, Brazilian steakhouse, Fogo de Chao, Brazilian steakhouse,
1.2K
Dining Out

Fogo de Chão opening at Legacy West
To Top