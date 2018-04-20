Night Out on 15th Street, Downtown Plano Arts District

Night Out on 15th Street, presented by Whole Foods Market, is a community dining experience where guests can eat a meal with friends as they are surrounded by the historic beauty of the Downtown Plano Arts District.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 3 from 6:30 PM -10 PM and will benefit Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children.

The event features a 300-foot-long table down the middle of 15th Street where arts district chefs will prepare a culinary tasting paired with select beer, wine, and spirits. Night Out on 15th Street guests will also enjoy a pre-dinner reception and post-dinner whiskey and cigar tasting, presented by Mercedes Benz of Plano.

Night out on 15th Street participating restaurants:

– Vickery Park Plano

– Lockhart Smokehouse Plano

– ZaLat – Downtown Plano

– Plano Kitchen & Bar

– Hub Streat

– XO Coffee Company

– The Fillmore Pub

– Urban Crust

– Urban Rio

– Urban Seafood Co. (sneak preview just for Night Out attendees!)

– Ye Ole Butcher Shop

– Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Night out on 15th Street schedule:

6:30pm – Check-in / Pre-reception in the Mercedes-Benz of Plano Lounge located in McCall Plaza (998 E. 15th Street) with live music and craft cocktails. Silent auction opens

7:30pm – Dinner, beer, and wine served at the long table in 15th Street with live music.

9:00pm – The Mercedes-Benz of Plano Lounge opens for whiskey and cigars

10:00pm – End of the evening

Night out on 15th Street attire:

Come dressed looking good, but comfortable. No tuxes or gowns expected.

Night Out on 15th Street tickets:

There are only 228 seats available for Night Out on 15th Street, so purchase your tickets quickly before they sell out! Tickets are $100 each.

Click here for tickets.

***If this event gets rained out on June 3, it will be postponed to June 10. All tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date. If you can no longer make it on the rain-out date, you will be able to receive a refund.