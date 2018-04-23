Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott

Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen celebrated its topping off with the City of Allen, Chef Stephan Pyles and Allen VIPs. Influential North Texas attendees enjoyed an entertaining sneak peek at the first four-star hotel in Allen. The hotel is slated to open January of 2019.

Delta Hotels by Marriott in Allen

On Wednesday, April 18th, City of Allen officials, developers, businessmen and businesswomen, and North Texas influencers alike gathered for the topping off celebration of the first-ever Texas location of Delta Hotels by Marriott in Allen, Texas. Attendees experienced the first Delta new build by Marriott in the U.S. upon the completion of the six-story exterior.

With Stampede 66 by Stephan Pyles, Modern Star Canyon Margaritas in hand and the sounds of The Dave Alexander Band, guests mingled within the courtyard of the hotel.

City of Allen officials and staff members including Mayor Steve Terrell, as well as representatives from Benchmark Hospitality, including CEO Alex Cabanas and Altera Development Principal Mike Kennedy enjoyed the afternoon alongside team members and local influencers.

Notables in the room included Executive Director of Allen Economic Development Corporation Dan Bowman, Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles, and Actor Burton Gilliam.

Allen Convention Center

During the celebration, it was announced that the Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen will house Terrell Hall, the convention center hall named after Mayor Stephen Terrell.

Design boards and informational posters were scattered about the room in order for guests to envision the final project. Additionally, two model rooms were available for touring, showing off the Delta Hotels by Marriott’s top of the line amenities and eco-friendly spaces.

Guests departed with goody bags in hand featuring Stampede 66-branded steak rub, City of Allen selfie remotes and a poker chip valid for a free appetizer at Stephan Pyle’s Canyon Bar, which will open within the hotel.

The 300 room Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen and Watters Creek Convention Center is slated to open in January 2019. With luxury amenities, celebrity-chef driven cuisine by celebrated Chef Stephan Pyles, an expansive pool and patio, proximity to high-end shopping and dining, and staff possessing Texas hospitality, the project was conceptualized with frequent travelers and convenience at top of mind.