George Coffee + Provisions is a good reason to go to Coppell

The first thing everyone says about George Coffee + Provisions is that it feels like home, complete with a white picket fence. George, which has been open since summer of last year, can be found in Old Town Coppell, in a huge, white as wedding cake home. The coffeeshop operates downstairs while the owners and proprietors Christian and Laura Hemberger live upstairs. Built to be a comfortable place to share a bottle of wine, study, relax or conspire by the fire, George Coffee + Provisions is immaculately beautiful.

Rocking chairs rest on the the luxurious front porch, perfect for people-watching. The yard has a few tables and a game of corn hole, lights strung over it all. It’s a perfect live music venue on warm spring nights. Inside, George has a fluid layout, unified by wood accents and white counters. Big windows welcome in tons of natural light and the walls are decorated with work from a variety of local artists.

George offers a variety of unique places to sit, spread across four rooms, a shaded porch and a front yard. From the high tables near the bar to the series of white booths lined up around the corner from the bar, there’s something for everyone. My favorite space is the lounge area in the entrance that has a fireplace surrounded by comfortable couches. A couple of more intimate spaces, The Carriage House and the Library, can be rented out for larger groups.

Read more: Layered in downtown McKinney does indeed have layers

Fine coffee is the first order of business. From the clean, modern bar, the George staff serves coffee from Edison Coffee Co. Drip coffee and cold brews, along with espresso drinks, make up a classic and complete menu: macchiatos, cappuccinos and, my personal favorite, cortados. They introduced a delicious Peruvian espresso in March. The George staff prides themselves on the house-made syrups used in all of their lattes like their bestseller, the Honey and Vanilla Latte. Robust and full, the coffee beans have been treated right. Your drink will probably be finished with a rosetta or milk foam heart.

To go with your morning coffee, try breakfast tacos, a yogurt parfait or better yet, a homemade Cinnamon Cream Scone. Lunchtime introduces bento boxes—what the George website calls “adult lunchables”—and simple, light meals such as chicken salad with crackers and fruit.

Once afternoon arrives, George starts pouring wine and local beers. It’s certainly quieter than going to a local bar and for a coffeeshop, George has a pretty great selection of local brews from the area and wine as well. To go with it, order a board to split. These are casual affairs and George hasn’t gone overboard on their cuisine. Primarily, the vibe is about coffee. Instead of sandwiches, wraps and, I don’t know, granola bars, George’s menu is all bentos and boards.

But let’s be honest: when you’re sipping a nice Pinot Noir, you probably don’t really want a southwest chicken wrap. You want a simple assortment of havarti, brie, herbed chèvre and boursin, decadently paired with melon, figs and bread. Or, if you’re in a savory mood, the Mediterranean has hummus, pita chips, roasted peppers, olives and herbed feta. If you’re in the mood for a Bishop Arts Cider, enjoy it with hard pretzels, salami, cheddar cheese and cornichons. You might never want to leave.

George Coffee and Provisions

Hours:

Mon – Thurs | 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri | 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun | Closed

Where: 462 Houston St, Coppell

More: 469.464.3107 | georgecoffeeandprovisions.com