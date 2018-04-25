Don’t miss Plano ArtFest, downtown Plano

This weekend, April 27 to 28, the Downtown Plano Arts District is going above and beyond to live up to it’s name with the Plano ArtFest, a free two-day art extravaganza featuring all kinds of family-friendly activities and community arts programming.

Taking place with the Downtown Plano Arts District (15th Street, Haggard Park and the McCall Plaza), here are a few highlights of Plano ArtFest 2018:

Chalk It Up, presented by Raising Cane’s: This free sidewalk chalk competition is Plano’s favorite family tradition! Chalk murals are judged by a panel from the Plano Art Association and prizes are awarded.

Kids Zone, presented by Smile Doctors Braces: Bring the whole family out! Some of the entertainment for the kiddos will include yoga, make-it-take-it crafts, chalk art, and an instrument petting zoo.

Live Art Demos: Artists will be stationed throughout the festival, putting their talents on display and sharing the making of their art with you. The graffiti artists will be back, and along with a chainsaw artist and several others.

Main Stage, presented by Artisan Vapor Company: McCall Plaza will host live performances from local arts groups throughout the entire duration of the festival. Saturday will close with concerts from Ron Bultongez at 6 PM and Hannah Kirby at 8 PM.

Maker’s Market, presented by ATEC: Come see some of the finest craftsmen and artisans in North Texas. 80+ craft vendors will be showcasing their work for sale!

Paw Print Tees, presented by Camp Bow Wow: Your pup can decorate a Plano Artfest t-shirt just for you! Dogs can dip their toes in non-toxic paint and create a masterpiece when they walk on their owners’ t-shirts.

Technicolor Experience, presented by Capital One: Capital One is bringing a new element to Plano Artfest: the Technicolor Experience. The installation will explore 3D image mapping, display work from UTD’s Public Interactive Reasearch Lab (PIRL), and host a panel discussion about artificial intelligence.

The Park Gallery: Art Centre of Plano will host an outdoor gallery of local art. The work of 20+ artists will be on display, while several artists show off their talents live. There will also be a few hands-on art pieces, so that festival attendees can join in the creating!

Plano ArtFest

Friday April 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday April 28, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

At the Downtown Plano Arts District

planoartfest.com