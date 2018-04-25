All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

Don’t miss Plano ArtFest, downtown Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Plano ArtFest, downtown Plano Arts District

This weekend, April 27 to 28, the Downtown Plano Arts District is going above and beyond to live up to it’s name with the Plano ArtFest, a free two-day art extravaganza featuring all kinds of family-friendly activities and community arts programming.

Taking place with the Downtown Plano Arts District (15th Street, Haggard Park and the McCall Plaza), here are a few highlights of Plano ArtFest 2018:

Plano Artfest, Downtown Plano Arts District

Chalk It Up at Plano ArtFest, Downtown Plano Arts District

Chalk It Up, presented by Raising Cane’s: This free sidewalk chalk competition is Plano’s favorite family tradition! Chalk murals are judged by a panel from the Plano Art Association and prizes are awarded.

Kids Zone, presented by Smile Doctors Braces: Bring the whole family out! Some of the entertainment for the kiddos will include yoga, make-it-take-it crafts, chalk art, and an instrument petting zoo.

Live Art Demos: Artists will be stationed throughout the festival, putting their talents on display and sharing the making of their art with you. The graffiti artists will be back, and along with a chainsaw artist and several others.

Main Stage, presented by Artisan Vapor Company: McCall Plaza will host live performances from local arts groups throughout the entire duration of the festival. Saturday will close with concerts from Ron Bultongez at 6 PM and Hannah Kirby at 8 PM.

Maker’s Market, presented by ATEC: Come see some of the finest craftsmen and artisans in North Texas. 80+ craft vendors will be showcasing their work for sale!

Paw Print Tees, presented by Camp Bow Wow: Your pup can decorate a Plano Artfest t-shirt just for you! Dogs can dip their toes in non-toxic paint and create a masterpiece when they walk on their owners’ t-shirts.

Technicolor Experience, presented by Capital One: Capital One is bringing a new element to Plano Artfest: the Technicolor Experience. The installation will explore 3D image mapping, display work from UTD’s Public Interactive Reasearch Lab (PIRL), and host a panel discussion about artificial intelligence.

The Park Gallery: Art Centre of Plano will host an outdoor gallery of local art. The work of 20+ artists will be on display, while several artists show off their talents live. There will also be a few hands-on art pieces, so that festival attendees can join in the creating!

Plano ArtFest

Friday April 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday April 28, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

At the Downtown Plano Arts District

planoartfest.com

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
2.3K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
2.1K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
hookline best weekend brunch plano hookline best weekend brunch plano
1.9K
Food

Best Brunches in Plano 2018
Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch,
1.8K
Food

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018 Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan American Idol 2018
1.7K
Collin County

American Idol premiere features local musicians Ron Bultongez, Harper Grace and Krystin Harris
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.7K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.7K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
urban-rio-piano-bar-plano urban-rio-piano-bar-plano
1.4K
Events

Pop-up dueling piano bar at Urban Rio in downtown Plano
The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House
1.4K
Dallas

Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House
Fogo de Chao, Brazilian steakhouse, Fogo de Chao, Brazilian steakhouse,
1.3K
Dining Out

Fogo de Chão opening at Legacy West
Celebrity Chef John Tesar, TASTE, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, Plano, The Shop's at Willow Bend, Knife Celebrity Chef John Tesar, TASTE, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, Plano, The Shop's at Willow Bend, Knife
1.2K
Events

A TASTE of John Tesar’s Knife
Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano
1.1K
Food

Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano
To Top