Fun events around Collin County in May

From Plano to Wylie, to Allen and Frisco, we’ve got the a round-up of fun events in Collin County
May
Concerts by the Creek
Free live concert series every Saturday evening. Watter’s Creek, Allen. watterscreek.com
Sip & Shop Pop-Up
May 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Plano Profile invites you to TreeHouse Plano for an evening of food, drinks and shopping. There’ll also be therapy bunnies to cuddle. TreeHouse Plano, 2201 Preston Rd., Plano. planoprofile.com/sipshop
Islamic Art Revival Series
Incorporates an Education Conference on Islamic Art and the first Islamic Art Symposium in Texas. Dallas Museum of Art. islamicartrevival.com
Grand Opening of Kilwins
May 4-6
Celebrate the opening of the first Kilwins in Texas! Sample Mackinac Island-style fudge, “original recipe” ice cream, handmade caramel and the best confections you’ll ever taste. Music, kids activities, raffle prizes and more! Kilwins Plano, The Shops at Legacy. kilwins.com/plano
Asiafest 2018
May 5, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Celebration of Asian culture with food, music and more. Haggard Park, downtown Plano. asianamericanheritage.org
Cottonwood Art Festival
May 5-6
Features works from the nation’s top visual artists. Cottonwood Park, Richardson. cottonwoodartfestival.com
Butterfly Festival
May 5-13
Walk through a conservatory filled with more than 1,000 butterflies. Hosted by The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club. The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. shopwillowbend.com
Bubbles and Boutiques
May 6, 12-4 p.m.
Shop and sip a little champagne. downtown Plano. visitdowntownplano.com
Pedal Car Race
May 6, 2 p.m.
Children compete to benefit Special Olympics. Downtown Wylie. wylietexas.gov
Allen Arts Festival
May 11-13
Presented by the Allen Arts Alliance, the festival features juried artists from across the country, live music, dance, children’s art activities and more. allenartsfestival.org
Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
May 18-20
Eclectic event with national, regional and local bands, singer/songwriter contest and strolling entertainers. Galatyn Park, Richardson. wildflowerfestival.com
Taste of Addison
May 18-20
Great food and fantastic music. Addison Circle Park, Addison. addisontexas.net
LOCAL Artisan Market
May 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Handmade goods, delicious food, crafts for the kids and live entertainment. Highland Park Village, Dallas. hpvillage.com
Bike the Bricks
May 25, 3-11 p.m.
Festival includes a bike race, food and drinks. Downtown McKinney. mckinneytexas.org
Sunset at Memorial Park
Honor our local veterans this Memorial Day. Plano Veterans Memorial. planosunsetmemorial.com