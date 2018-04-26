Fun events around Collin County in May

From Plano to Wylie, to Allen and Frisco, we’ve got the a round-up of fun events in Collin County

May

Concerts by the Creek

Free live concert series every Saturday evening. Watter’s Creek, Allen. watterscreek.com



Sip & Shop Pop-Up

May 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Profile invites you to TreeHouse Plano for an evening of food, drinks and shopping. There’ll also be therapy bunnies to cuddle. TreeHouse Plano, 2201 Preston Rd., Plano. planoprofile.com/sipshop

Islamic Art Revival Series

Incorporates an Education Conference on Islamic Art and the first Islamic Art Symposium in Texas. Dallas Museum of Art. islamicartrevival.com

Grand Opening of Kilwins

May 4-6

Celebrate the opening of the first Kilwins in Texas! Sample Mackinac Island-style fudge, “original recipe” ice cream, handmade caramel and the best confections you’ll ever taste. Music, kids activities, raffle prizes and more! Kilwins Plano, The Shops at Legacy. kilwins.com/plano Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

Asiafest 2018

May 5, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Celebration of Asian culture with food, music and more. Haggard Park, downtown Plano. asianamericanheritage.org



Cottonwood Art Festival

May 5-6

Features works from the nation’s top visual artists. Cottonwood Park, Richardson. cottonwoodartfestival.com

Butterfly Festival

May 5-13

Walk through a conservatory filled with more than 1,000 butterflies. Hosted by The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club. The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. shopwillowbend.com

Bubbles and Boutiques

May 6, 12-4 p.m.

Shop and sip a little champagne. downtown Plano. visitdowntownplano.com

Pedal Car Race

May 6, 2 p.m.

Children compete to benefit Special Olympics. Downtown Wylie. wylietexas.gov

Allen Arts Festival

May 11-13

Presented by the Allen Arts Alliance, the festival features juried artists from across the country, live music, dance, children’s art activities and more. allenartsfestival.org

Read more: LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano

Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

May 18-20

Eclectic event with national, regional and local bands, singer/songwriter contest and strolling entertainers. Galatyn Park, Richardson. wildflowerfestival.com

Taste of Addison

May 18-20

Great food and fantastic music. Addison Circle Park, Addison. addisontexas.net



LOCAL Artisan Market

May 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Handmade goods, delicious food, crafts for the kids and live entertainment. Highland Park Village, Dallas. hpvillage.com



Bike the Bricks

May 25, 3-11 p.m.

Festival includes a bike race, food and drinks. Downtown McKinney. mckinneytexas.org

Sunset at Memorial Park

Honor our local veterans this Memorial Day. Plano Veterans Memorial. planosunsetmemorial.com