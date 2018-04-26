Fun events around Collin County in May

From Plano to Wylie, to Allen and Frisco, we’ve got the a round-up of fun events in Collin County

May

Concerts by the Creek

Free live concert series every Saturday evening. Watter’s Creek, Allen. watterscreek.com



Sip & Shop Pop-Up

May 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Plano Profile invites you to TreeHouse Plano for an evening of food, drinks and shopping. There’ll also be therapy bunnies to cuddle. TreeHouse Plano, 2201 Preston Rd., Plano. planoprofile.com/sipshop