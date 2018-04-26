All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Fun events around Collin County in May

Cori Baker
From Plano to Wylie, to Allen and Frisco, we’ve got the a round-up of fun events in Collin County

Plano Artfest, Downtown Plano Arts District

Chalk It Up at Plano ArtFest, Downtown Plano Arts District

May

Concerts by the Creek
Free live concert series every Saturday evening. Watter’s Creek, Allen. watterscreek.com

Sip & Shop Pop-Up
May 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Plano Profile invites you to TreeHouse Plano for an evening of food, drinks and shopping. There’ll also be therapy bunnies to cuddle. TreeHouse Plano, 2201 Preston Rd., Plano. planoprofile.com/sipshop

Islamic Art Revival Series
Incorporates an Education Conference on Islamic Art and the first Islamic Art Symposium in Texas. Dallas Museum of Art. islamicartrevival.com

Grand Opening of Kilwins
May 4-6
Celebrate the opening of the first Kilwins in Texas! Sample Mackinac Island-style fudge, “original recipe” ice cream, handmade caramel and the best confections you’ll ever taste. Music, kids activities, raffle prizes and more! Kilwins Plano, The Shops at Legacy. kilwins.com/plano

Kilwins Plano at The Shops at Legacy, chocolate, fudge, popcorn, brittle, corn, ice cream

Asiafest 2018
May 5, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Celebration of Asian culture with food, music and more. Haggard Park, downtown Plano. asianamericanheritage.org

Cottonwood Art Festival
May 5-6
Features works from the nation’s top visual artists. Cottonwood Park, Richardson. cottonwoodartfestival.com

Butterfly Festival
May 5-13
Walk through a conservatory filled with more than 1,000 butterflies. Hosted by The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club. The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano. shopwillowbend.com

Bubbles and Boutiques
May 6, 12-4 p.m.
Shop and sip a little champagne. downtown Plano. visitdowntownplano.com


Pedal Car Race
May 6, 2 p.m.
Children compete to benefit Special Olympics. Downtown Wylie. wylietexas.gov

Allen Arts Festival
May 11-13
Presented by the Allen Arts Alliance, the festival features juried artists from across the country, live music, dance, children’s art activities and more. allenartsfestival.org

Read more: LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano

Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
May 18-20
Eclectic event with national, regional and local bands, singer/songwriter contest and strolling entertainers. Galatyn Park, Richardson. wildflowerfestival.com

Taste of Addison
May 18-20
Great food and fantastic music. Addison Circle Park, Addison. addisontexas.net

LOCAL Artisan Market
May 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Handmade goods, delicious food, crafts for the kids and live entertainment. Highland Park Village, Dallas. hpvillage.com


Bike the Bricks
May 25, 3-11 p.m.
Festival includes a bike race, food and drinks. Downtown McKinney. mckinneytexas.org


Sunset at Memorial Park
Honor our local veterans this Memorial Day. Plano Veterans Memorial. planosunsetmemorial.com

Cori Baker
Creative Editor
Cori Baker is the creative editor at Plano Profile where she is a writer, a social media coordinator and the staff photographer. She is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.
