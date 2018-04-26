All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Monthly Cocktail: It’s Tiki Time at The Keeper in Plano

Cori Baker
Posted on

The monthly cocktail delivers to you, the best cocktails in Plano and Collin County. Enjoy tropical cocktails—mini umbrellas included—at The Keeper in Plano. 

best-cocktail-plano-shops-legacy-plano

The Painkiller from The Keeper at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. Photo by Cori Baker.

The Keeper in Plano

With overflowing tropical greenery, a pin-up style mermaid and a line of paintings celebrating famous seafarers and fishermen, The Keeper at The Shops at Legacy transports patrons away from their busy lives to the beach. Seafood is flown in fresh and transformed into delicious dishes with a Southeast Asian influence.

From Alex Cronin’s piece, when she reviewed The Keeper, “The Day’s Catch at The Keeper”:

“Brass pipes zip across the high ceilings, converging in the chandelier that drops down at the entrance. The joke is that these pipes, carrying electricity along the way, are The Keeper’s ‘current,’ linking the exposed lightbulbs and round glass spheres that don’t shine but rather glow with gentle illumination, suspended over each table. The bar stands proudly in the center of the room, crowned under a messy bedhead of wild succulents.

“A line of paintings celebrate famous seafarers and fishermen: scallop divers, king crab fishermen, Pacific Northwest fisherwomen and Thai net fishermen. Some are pure fun. Captain Hook and Star Trek’s Captain Kirk (not a fisherman but definitely a captain) are represented too. The glass back wall shows off Chef Colleen O’Hare’s kitchen, including the icy box where a fish cutter bundled into a blue parka slices fillets fresh off the bone.”

Many drinks come in amusing, retro tiki-glasses depicting Polynesian culture while others are adorned with tiny, colorful umbrellas or a fresh orchid.

Read more: Monthly Cocktail: Killin’ Thyme

The Painkiller

The Painkiller is a classic tiki-bar cocktail. It’s made with three different kinds of rum, coconut water, orange juice and pineapple juice. It’s sweet and strong, as a painkiller ought to be; doctors prescribe taking it with food. Pair it with fresh or fried oysters or the Akaushi Burger topped with a thick slice of pork belly.

Read more: Monthly Cocktail: Get Educated at Public School 972

Recipe

1.75 oz Pussers Rum

1 oz Dark house rum blend

.25 Rumchata

1 oz coconut

1 oz orange juice

2.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz coconut water

Shaken for 15 seconds and poured over pellet ice.

Garnish: 2 dashes of angostura bitters, grated nutmeg, pineapple wedge

Cori Baker
Creative Editor
Cori Baker is the creative editor at Plano Profile where she is a writer, a social media coordinator and the staff photographer. She is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
2.3K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano, Texas, adults with cognitive disabilities, HIPsters
2.1K
Nonprofit

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!
hookline best weekend brunch plano hookline best weekend brunch plano
1.9K
Food

Best Brunches in Plano 2018
Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch,
1.8K
Food

Easter Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.7K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.7K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
urban-rio-piano-bar-plano urban-rio-piano-bar-plano
1.4K
Events

Pop-up dueling piano bar at Urban Rio in downtown Plano
The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House
1.4K
Dallas

Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House
Fogo de Chao, Brazilian steakhouse, Fogo de Chao, Brazilian steakhouse,
1.3K
Dining Out

Fogo de Chão opening at Legacy West
Celebrity Chef John Tesar, TASTE, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, Plano, The Shop's at Willow Bend, Knife Celebrity Chef John Tesar, TASTE, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, Plano, The Shop's at Willow Bend, Knife
1.3K
Events

A TASTE of John Tesar’s Knife
Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano
1.1K
Food

Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.1K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
To Top