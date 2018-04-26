The monthly cocktail delivers to you, the best cocktails in Plano and Collin County. Enjoy tropical cocktails—mini umbrellas included—at The Keeper in Plano.

The Keeper in Plano

With overflowing tropical greenery, a pin-up style mermaid and a line of paintings celebrating famous seafarers and fishermen, The Keeper at The Shops at Legacy transports patrons away from their busy lives to the beach. Seafood is flown in fresh and transformed into delicious dishes with a Southeast Asian influence.

From Alex Cronin’s piece, when she reviewed The Keeper, “The Day’s Catch at The Keeper”:

“Brass pipes zip across the high ceilings, converging in the chandelier that drops down at the entrance. The joke is that these pipes, carrying electricity along the way, are The Keeper’s ‘current,’ linking the exposed lightbulbs and round glass spheres that don’t shine but rather glow with gentle illumination, suspended over each table. The bar stands proudly in the center of the room, crowned under a messy bedhead of wild succulents.

“A line of paintings celebrate famous seafarers and fishermen: scallop divers, king crab fishermen, Pacific Northwest fisherwomen and Thai net fishermen. Some are pure fun. Captain Hook and Star Trek’s Captain Kirk (not a fisherman but definitely a captain) are represented too. The glass back wall shows off Chef Colleen O’Hare’s kitchen, including the icy box where a fish cutter bundled into a blue parka slices fillets fresh off the bone.”

Many drinks come in amusing, retro tiki-glasses depicting Polynesian culture while others are adorned with tiny, colorful umbrellas or a fresh orchid.

Read more: Monthly Cocktail: Killin’ Thyme

The Painkiller

The Painkiller is a classic tiki-bar cocktail. It’s made with three different kinds of rum, coconut water, orange juice and pineapple juice. It’s sweet and strong, as a painkiller ought to be; doctors prescribe taking it with food. Pair it with fresh or fried oysters or the Akaushi Burger topped with a thick slice of pork belly.

Read more: Monthly Cocktail: Get Educated at Public School 972

Recipe

1.75 oz Pussers Rum

1 oz Dark house rum blend

.25 Rumchata

1 oz coconut

1 oz orange juice

2.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz coconut water

Shaken for 15 seconds and poured over pellet ice.

Garnish: 2 dashes of angostura bitters, grated nutmeg, pineapple wedge