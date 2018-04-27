Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW

Cinco de Mayo is another holiday for toasts with friends and to celebrate Mexican culture. But before indulging in the many Cinco de Mayo specials in the Dallas and Collin County area, read a quick refresher on the historical significance of the day.

According to Wikipedia, Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held to commemorate the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

In the U.S. the date is generally associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture and margarita specials. The commemoration of the battle in Mexico continues to be mostly ceremonial. Don’t mistake Cinco de Mayo for Mexico’s Independence Day which is celebrated September 16th and is way more important in Mexican culture than Cinco de Mayo.

And, in case you didn’t get the memo, we’re not calling it Cinco de Drinko anymore, that’s just tacky. Now who is ready for a margarita and enchiladas? Salud!

Drink specials include a $5 Mi Dia Frozen Over, the house frozen margarita featuring Sauza Blue Silver, Triple Sec, lemon juice and agave nectar and a $5 Mi Dia Rita Rocks, the house rocks margarita – all day long.

The authentic Mexican concept located in the heart of Dallas’ West End, RJ Mexican Cuisine, will boast a special margarita and meal for Cinco de Mayo this year. First and foremost, RJ will serve a Mexican Margarita, reminiscent of the Mexican Flag, complete with red, white and green in three individual layers. This margarita is a blend of frozen strawberries, tequila, pineapple juice, coconut cream, white rum and Midori, available for $12.50. Additional details on RJ Mexican Cuisine’s Cinco de Mayo specials are available here.

This Cinco de Mayo, barbecue fans and margarita seeking guests can rejoice at Ten50 BBQ with specialty margaritas available for only $5 all day long on May 5! Specialty margaritas include the Ten50 Margarita made with Sauza Blue Tequila, Orange Curacao, Ten50’s sweet & sour mix and a splash of lime, the Mango Margarita with Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau, fresh mangos, basil and Ten50’s very own sweet & sour mix. For something savory, Ten50 also boasts a Three Alarm Margarita made with Herradura Silber Tequila, jalapeno, habanero, serrano syrup, Cointreau, Ten50’s sweet & sour mix with a splash of lime.

We can’t all spend Cinco de Mayo on a beach in Mexico, but if you close your eyes and sip the Straight Outta Cozumel on Moxie’s patio, you just might fool yourself. This specialty margarita is made with Texas orange, fresh basil, pineapple simple syrup, fresh pressed lime juice and spiked with a healthy dose of Don Julio Blanco Agave Tequila.

Head to Street’s Fine Chicken for some French-brined chicken and the concept’s smoky take on a classic margarita, the Ancho del Rey. The savory drink is concocted with Tequila Cabeza, fresh lime juice and smoked ancho syrup.

Dallas’ renowned Pappas Bros. Steakhouse boasts a menu of succulent cocktails to sip while indulging in a melt-in-your mouth steak. One of which, is a classed-up variation of your typical margarita, also known as the Pappas Bros. Margarita. The drink is a silky smooth, flavorful combination of Siembra Valles Blanco, Combier Original, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and hibiscus vanilla salt.

The team at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. has created the perfect cocktail to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the comfort of your own home! F&R’s TX Mex blends the award-winning TX Whiskey with orange juice, lime, agave nectar, cumin and jalapeño, for a whiskey-based margarita. This delectable cocktail with a kick is the perfect drink to celebrate May 5!

Start the day with Cinco de Mayo Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sip on The Rustic’s new Gentlemen’s Margarita while you jam out to free live music performed by an authentic mariachi band. Then, get your face painted and salsa over to the photo booth – or, take a one-of-a-kind photo with Poncho the Miniature Donkey.

Once brunch ends, The Rustic invites Kentucky Derby fans – as well as connoisseurs of high fashion, great food and Mint Juleps – to join in the race-day fun. Dress to impress for a chance to win great prizes in three Derby Best Dressed categories and one Cinco de Mayo/Derby combo category, judged by local celebrities. The fashion experts will begin judging as soon as the soiree starts at 2 p.m. Live music by Noah Jackson will commence after they’ve awarded the blanket of roses and The Rustic will party until close. Jackson will be joined by some of The Texas Gentlemen and artists from Friday’s Foolery. Admission is free with an RSVP on PreKindle.

On May 5, enjoy music performed by a live mariachi band while you indulge in $2 Tacos, $4 Dos Equis, and $5 Sauza Margaritas until 10 p.m. You can also enter to win a trip to Mexico!

Taqueria La Ventana

Taqueria La Ventana celebrates Cinco de Mayo every year with a block-party-style event to celebrate the holiday but this year, they’re going bigger and badder because Cinco falls on a Saturday!

The Downtown location will feature DJ xClusive, music by Tambarrazo de Arranque, street tacos for only $2, margaritas, cervezas and more. The party takes place outside from 4-11 p.m.

The Addison restaurant will have live music performed by DJ Kurve, food and drink specials and more! The party begins at 4 p.m. and goes until midnight.

Be sure to post your party photos to social on May 5 using #LaVaCinco18 for your chance to win FREE La Ventana for a Month! One winner will be randomly selected on Monday, May 7, and announced on La Ventana’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

Legacy Hall is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all day from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on May 5. All seven of the bars in the food hall, plus two pop-up bars, will have its own featured $6 Margarita. All five bars in the Box Garden will have their own featured margarita, including the Tiki Marg, TX Marg, Agave Lime Fully Dressed, Marg Snow Cone and more. Legacy Hall also has a full line up of Latin bands planned throughout the day, including:

Russ Hewitt – guitar virtuoso – at 1 p.m.

Mariachi Rosas – an all-female mariachi band – at 5 p.m.

Havana NRG – the real party people who know how to have fun – at 9 p.m.

So, guests can salsa through Legacy Hall while munchin’ on authentic tacos from Tacos Patron and sippin’ on one (or more) of the special margaritas.

Read more: Chef Joon Choe talks Legacy Hall and FreshFin Poke

These two neighborhood favorites are throwing a joint Cinco de Mayo party on May 5. They are going all out for the holiday with midget wrestling, live music by DJ 5d and NIRO, tons of decorations, pinatas, and a photographer onsite to capture it all. There will be tequila and cervezas specials throughout the day, a slushy machine, ice cream cart, and elote … doesn’t get much better than that! So get ready to fiesta like there’s no manana at The Whip and High Fives for Cinco de Mayo!

El Fenix

$1 Margaritas ALL DAY May 5!

On May 5, from 4 p.m. to close, State & Allen will be offering Margarita Madness with five delicious specials – $2 Estrella Jalisco Cans, $5 Camarena Tequila Margarita, $6 Milagro Tequila Cilantro Jalapeno Margarita, $6 Ghost Tequila Spicy Strawberry Mint Margarita, $6 Patron Silver Traditional Margarita. 2400 Allen St. in Uptown..

Real Housewives of Dallas newcomer Jennifer Hartman and performer Hunter Sullivan will be hosting a Derby party at Pazzo Uptown on May 5. The races will be projected live onto Pazzo’s 180-inch screen, there will be a prix fixe menu, and liquor will be sponsored by Veuve Clicquot.

The Nodding Donkey is hosting an all-day celebration for the Kentucky Derby that’ll feature a watch party and a best dressed contest. Start your day off right with The Nodding Donkey’s delicious brunch menu and $4 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, get into the Derby Day spirit with $5 Mint Juleps from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ross & Hall

Ross & Hall will be offering $5 Margaritas ALL DAY on May 5.

Read more: Monthly Cocktail: Killin’ Thyme

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille continues to prove why it’s renowned for its world-class wine list with the debut of the Rita Rosé Olé, a unique wine-based cocktail that is crafted using Casa Madero Rosé wine and Código 1530 Rosa Tequila. The cocktail incorporates both a Mexican wine and a Mexican tequila, making it the perfect addition to a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Back by popular demand … HIDE will be offering its premium Casa Dragones Margarita that was originally created for National Margarita Day. It’s deliciously crafted with 2 oz. of Casa Dragones Blanco, .25 oz. orange juice, .75 oz. lime, .25 oz. Grand Marnier, .50 oz. of agave and three drops of saline. What would normally cost around $28, costs just $14.