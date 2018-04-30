All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

Jasper High School student wins DART art contest

Plano Profile
Posted on

Doreen Chen, a student at Jasper High School in Plano, is this year's best of show winner in Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) annual student art contest

Doreen Chen, a student at Jasper High School in Plano, is this year’s best of show winner in Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) annual student art contest.

Doreen Chen’s work, based on the theme “Oh the places DART goes” was selected from 1,157 entries from students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The 10th grader received a $1,000 cash prize by Dallas Contemporary and her winning art will now be displayed on the side of a DART bus traveling across the agency’s 13-city service area.

Read more: Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement

The winning entry along with 29 various grade-level first, second, third place and honorable mention winners can be seen at DART.org/artcontest and on display at the Dallas Museum of Art through May 4.

The winning entries will also be shown at Dallas Love Field Airport from mid-May until the end of June and in the lobby of Plano’s historical Courtyard Theater, located in the Downtown Plano Arts District near Downtown Plano Station, from the end of June through early August.

DART’s student art contest is a 20-year tradition that helps promote the use of public transportation and is supported by community partners DMA, Dallas Contemporary, Half Price Books, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas Zoo and media partners NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Dallas Morning News, Al Da, Suburban Parent and Plano Profile.

Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

Doreen Chen, a student at Jasper High School in Plano, is this year's best of show winner in Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) annual student art contest.

Doreen Chen, best of show winner, with DART President/Executive Director Gary Thomas and DFW television personality Teresa Gonzalez

Plano Profile
Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas., storage container homes, community, affordable housing, shipping containers
2.4K
Community

Shipping containers make affordable housing in McKinney
Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
1.8K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders The Star in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
1.8K
Upcoming

Grand opening of The Star in Frisco
The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House
1.4K
Dallas

Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House
biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
1.3K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
TreeHouse, Plano, home renovations, upgrades TreeHouse, Plano, home renovations, upgrades
1.2K
Shopping

Join us! Sip & Shop Pop-Up at TreeHouse Plano
Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano
1.2K
Food

Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.2K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.1K
Charity

Indo-American Council aims to fight hunger in North Texas
Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala
1.1K
Charity

1.3 million things we learned from Oprah Winfrey at the Feed Just One Gala
1.0K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
985
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
To Top