Les Miserables at Fair Park, Dallas

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Les Miserables, Dallas, Fair Park, Music Hall, Dallas Summer Musicals

There are many words that could be used to describe “The Musical Phenomenon” LES MISÉRABLES. Slightly depressing yet strangely uplifting, for example. Also, long. After seeing the production last night at the historical Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas the word I would use is simply, beautiful.

I’m certainly not a musical theatre critic, but this production of LES MISÉRABLES will blow you away. It is still long, slightly depressing and strangely uplifting but it’s also magical, captivating and heart-warming. Even seven months pregnant and suffering from an unfortunate bout of swelling feet, I loved it from start to finish.

I do have one tip for seeing the show in Dallas: arrive in plenty of time, like 30 minutes early. We arrived at 7:15 p.m. (curtains up at 7:30 p.m.) and by the time we had parked, walked to the Music Hall, got our tickets and ran to the restroom the show had started. It was 7:50 p.m. when we finally were able to take our seats (because they only let you in at certain points and there were a lot of other late arrivals who had to be seated too). So, get there early.

Les Miserables, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals is at the Music Halls at Fair Park Dallas through May 6.

LES MISÉRABLES

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Do You Hear the People Sing” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Through May 6, 2018

The Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas

dallassummermusicals.org/shows/les-miserables/

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
