Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. at The Star, Frisco

Undefeated welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will defend his IBF world title in a Dallas homecoming Saturday, June 16 live on SHOWTIME at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco against unbeaten mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. It will be the first boxing event inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco and Spence’s first hometown fight as world champion.

Spence, who will attempt to make the second defense of the world title he won last May from Kell Brook, combines explosive power with sublime boxing skill. In his last four fights, Spence has begun to assert himself as the best boxer in the deep and talented 147-pound weight division. Today, Spence is rated in the top-10 on boxing’s coveted pound-for-pound list. Ocampo, who had a highly rated amateur career in Mexico, is also undefeated but will be facing his toughest challenge to date as a professional in his first world title fight.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with Man Down Promotions, go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at www.SeatGeek.com.

“Errol Spence, Jr. has emerged as one of the most exciting champions in the sport today with a combination of skills that he has crafted into a fan-friendly style,’’ said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “This is an opportunity for Errol to defend his title before the fans in his hometown at Ford Center at The Star and to continue to demonstrate why he is the top man in the 147-pound division. Carlos Ocampo, a young hungry contender, will certainly bring his A-game and that will bring out the best in Errol. It promises to be an entertaining show for boxing fans.’’

“SHOWTIME has become home to the biggest stars in boxing and Errol Spence is one of its brightest,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming for SHOWTIME. “Spence made an emphatic statement one year ago when he traveled to Sheffield, England to wrest the title from the champion on his home turf. Now, a young and talented Carlos Ocampo has an opportunity to do the same. We are proud to team up with the Dallas Cowboys, Ford Center, TGB Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions to deliver yet another of boxing’s must-see, marquee events.”

“It’s known how energetic and exciting the sport of boxing is, but to be able to host IBF World Champion Errol Spence Jr. here at The Star to represent our city, and his home town, will be an unforgettable experience for all,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones.

Spence (23-0, 20 KOs) returned home with the welterweight title last May after defeating champion Kell Brook in Brook’s hometown of Sheffield, England. The 28-year-old southpaw from Desoto, Texas made his first defense against former two-division champion Lamont Peterson, stopping him via seventh round technical knockout on Jan. 20 in Brooklyn.

A 2012 U.S. Olympian at the London Games, Spence has knocked out 10 straight opponents to climb the ranks of the division. In the wake of Floyd Mayweather’s retirement from boxing, four of the top-five ranked welterweights—Danny Garcia of Philadelphia, Shawn Porter of Las Vegas, Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Fla., and Spence—are all vying for the top spot in one of history’s most popular weight classes.

“I’m honored to be fighting in Dallas before my hometown fans and the people who have supported me from the beginning,” said Spence, who last fought in Dallas in 2015, a knockout victory over Alejandro Barrera. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now. It’s going to be great to fight at The Star, and because I’m a big Dallas Cowboys fan, I’m looking forward to fighting on the campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters.”

“I believe that I’m the number one fighter in the welterweight division and I’ll step into the ring on June 16 with that feeling. I’m going to draw from the energy of my fans. I’ve studied some of Ocampo and I can tell he likes to box but he’s willing to get into a fight. I know how he feels going into someone else’s hometown for his first shot at the title. This is his big opportunity and it’s going to make this a great event.”

The 22-year-old Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs) will be taking a major step forward in his career with this mandatory title challenge against Spence. Ocampo, of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico will be making his U.S. debut and fighting professionally outside of Mexico for the first time. Ocampo is a two-time silver medalist at the Mexican Olympiad, an amateur national championship tournament. His holds significant professional victories over former world title challengers Jorge Paez, Jr. and Charlie Navarro while he most recently scored a seventh round stoppage of Dario Ferman in November.

“I’m training very hard for my fight against Errol Spence Jr.,” said Ocampo. “This is the opportunity that I’ve worked my whole life to get and I’m coming to take Spence’s belt on June 16. I will give the fans a very exciting fight and show once again what Mexican fighters are made of.”

The Star, Frisco

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; and Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; The Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine set to open in 2018; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options.

