Sugar Mountain sno-cones: For everyone—and their dog

One of my favorite things to do on a warm Texas day is to cool down with a nice sno-cone. As a native Kansan, I quickly became addicted to the wonders of Texas sno-cones with their soft, fluffy shaved ice. There’s also something very Texan about the stands themselves; small shacks standing in the middle of parking lots. I’ve made it a mission to visit as many as I can. My favorite in Plano is Sugar Mountain.

But a sno-cone is a sno-cone, you say. I’ll grant you that cold ice hits the spot on a hot day no matter what. But Sugar Mountain has a lot to tempt you and your family to the parking lot at the northeast corner of Alma and Parker.

Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

Exhibit A: The syrups. Each is homemade—no high-fructose corn syrup here! The result are clean flavors free of that yucky additive-aftertaste. You can feel slightly less guilty after sugaring up your kiddos, yourself, or your dog!

Exhibit B: The owner recognizes that furbabies are family. Sugar Mountain makes not one, but two different dog treats. Reasonably priced at a dollar each, Fido might convince you to order both.

Exhibit C: Brain-freeze-averse options. Love treats but don’t want to risk a brain freeze? No worries, Sugar Mountain has you covered. Order a smoothie or nachos or elote or mini pies or…well, you get the picture. There are a multitude of options for every taste bud. Even better, everything is homemade.

Exhibit D: Help for the indecisive among us. Can’t decide what you want? No problem! Sugar Mountain will give you samples. They’ll also make recommendations to help you build your perfect sno-cone. You can even mix flavors.

But let me give you my recommendations: try the Snow Angel with Raspberry. Then try the Chocolate Covered Cherry. If you’re feeling spicy, try the Tamarind with Tajin on the rim. Oh, and don’t forget to try the refreshing River Water; it’s fresh and clean with a hint of mint.

Ok, seriously. Just go to Sugar Mountain and try a bit of everything. This is the perfect stop for an affordable family treat.

Read more: 10 ⁰F Rolling Ice Cream at The Shops at Willow Bend

Good to Know

Opening hours vary based on the weather and season. Check the Facebook page (Facebook.com/sugarmountainplano) or call before you head out.

Looking for a fun fundraiser or want to throw an epic party, complete with sno-cones? Give them a call.

Sugar Mountain sno-cones

909 West Parker Road

Plano, Texas 75025

214.436.1294

www.sugarmountainsweets.com