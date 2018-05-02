All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Lance Bass and Ryan Cabrera are coming to Lava Cantina at The Colony

Cori Baker
It might be 2018, but in our hearts it’s still 2002 and we’re singing “Bye, Bye, Bye” all night long. Lance Bass will be hosting a birthday bash at Lava Cantina in The Colony on May 5th with special guest Ryan Cabrera. And you can buy tickets to meet them!

lance bass, 'n sync, ryan cabrera, lava cantina colony

Lance Bass

Before heading to Lava Cantina, Lance Bass will be hosting the Pop2K Tour featuring O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton  at Gilley’s Southside Music Hall. Tickets for that event are on sale here. This party is ticketed and 21+ only.

Lance Bass’ Birthday Bash in Lava Cantina’s Voodoo Lounge at 11 p.m. will feature DJ Beats from Dallas Cowboys DJ, DJSC and the one and only Ryan Cabrera! Meet and Greets for both this and the Southside show are available.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “What is Lava Cantina’s Voodoo Lounge!?! Every Thursday thru Saturday after 11 p.m. we transform our indoors to North Dallas’ premier club featuring some of the best local and touring DJ’s around along with regular celebrity hosts!”

Lava Cantina

According to their website:

“Ian Vaughn has worked in the restaurant industry his entire career and always held a strong commitment to quality and service. However, due to his father’s influences, music has been a passion that they both have shared. Steve Vaughn has been in the music business for over 40 years and always had a passion for great tunes, most notably rock n’ roll. Like many career musicians, Steve held a day job to support and raise his family for over thirty years.

lance bass, 'n sync, ryan cabrera, lava cantina colony

Photo courtesy of Lava Cantina

“As Steve approached retirement, he began to think about what the “post career” chapter in his life might look like. Steve and Ian put their heads together on the possibilities and it became obvious that the next phase should be a fun one that offers a combination of all the things they both love: great food, family, people, and music. As the creative juices flowed through countless brainstorming sessions, the Lava Cantina brand was born.

“Steve and Ian are more than just a father and son duo, they are best friends. With a visit to Lava Cantina, you will see their personalities on display everywhere you look – from the Live Music that has played such a critical role in Steve’s life to the autographed memorabilia and rock n roll décor that Ian has obsessed with. … This brand is a production of their passions, and we hope you enjoy the food, the service and the experience.”

Cori Baker
Creative Editor
Cori Baker is the creative editor at Plano Profile where she is a writer, a social media coordinator and the staff photographer. She is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.
