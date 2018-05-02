All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Medical City Plano new patient tower

Work is underway on a new patient tower at Medial City Plano located at the corner of 15th Street and Coit Road.

The $107 million 4-story tower will provide 138,000 square feet of space for 90 patient beds, additional operating and recovery rooms and expanded oncology services. Completion is expected in the fall of 2019.

“Medical City Plano has treated generations from Collin County and beyond, since opening our doors 43 years ago as Plano’s first hospital,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano. “We have a proud history of expanding our services to meet the growing healthcare needs in North Texas. As the most comprehensive hospital in Collin County, it is in our culture to be innovative and anticipate future demand for leading edge treatment designed to cure and to keep our community healthy.”

Much of the hospital expansion project will be pre-constructed offsite, a modern strategy to accelerate progress while minimalizing construction interference to existing operations.

Construction officially began Wednesday April 26 when Medical City Plano hosted a ground-breaking ceremony that paid tribute to cancer patients, survivors and those who love and care for them. Ashley Moore, a 33-year old mother of two and former Medical City Plano cancer patient talked about how successful treatment of her Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma prompted a life-changing decision. Moore is now a nursing student, working part-time at Medical City Plano while she attends school.

Medical City Healthcare President Erol Akdamar, Medical City Plano CEO Charles Gressle, hospital trustees, Community Advisory Council Members, hospital physicians, staff and community leaders all took part in the groundbreaking ceremony.

MedicalCityPlano.com

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
