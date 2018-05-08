Don’t miss Allen Arts Festival at Watters Creek

The Allen Arts Alliance and Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms invite the community to celebrate local talent and artisans during the annual Allen Arts Festival from 4 p.m. Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13.

The 10th annual Allen Arts Festival will feature more than 80 juried artisans. All mediums of art such as clay, glass, jewelry, wood, sculpture, paintings, pottery, and more will be explored during the festival. The festival booths weave all around Watters Creek shopping village making for a really fun stroll.

In addition to children’s activities and musical entertainment during the day, there will be concerts 7-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and throughout the day on Sunday. Featured bands and performers include:

Friday, May 11 | Counterfeit Radio (hits from the ‘70s to today)

Saturday, May 12 | The Fox & The Bird (folk pop band)

Make a day of it and plan to spend breakfast, lunch or dinner at Watters Creek which has lots of great dining options from Bonnie Ruth’s Bistro, Mi Cocina and The Lion Crown & Pub to CRU Food & Wine Bar and Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie, there’s something for all tastes.

Watters Creek also has a really fun kids playground and a beautiful lawn making a day trip to the Allen Arts Festival a great option for families.

“The Allen Arts Festival is always a wonderful celebration of diverse artisans and cultures. I’m so pleased to welcome the Allen Arts Alliance’s festival back to Watters Creek,” said Debra Martinez, marketing director for Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms. “With the festival falling on Mother’s Day Weekend, many of our restaurants will have special lunch menus so be sure to make your reservations early. Additionally, many of our retailers will have special offers for moms – so after lunch, stay and shop!”

Art Party!

The Allen Arts Alliance is kicking off the 2018 Allen Arts Festival with an Art Party recognizing the artists of the Visual Arts League of Allen (VALA) currently featured in the exhibit Florescence at Blue House Too ArtSpace. The Art Party is Friday May 11th from 6 to 8 p.m., it’s a free event, however, donations are always welcome. Enjoy music, interactive art activities, live painting, wine and light bites.

Allen Arts Festival

Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms

Allen, Texas

www.watterscreek.com