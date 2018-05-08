All for Joomla All for Webmasters
DART + Bike to Work Day on May 18

On National Bike to Work Day, May 18, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is encouraging North Texans to leave their car at home, and instead, ride their bike to the nearest DART Rail Station or bus stop. There are so many reasons why you should change up your transportation habits. The DART Plano stations are just a short ride to Dallas. 

Photo courtesy of DART.

Energizer Stations

On your way, stop by any of several “Energizer Stations” from 7-9 a.m. at the following locations:

  • Addison Transit Center
  • Akard
  • CentrePort/DFW Airport (TRE)
  • CityLine/Bush
  • Farmers Branch
  • Mockingbird
  • Oakenwald Stop (Dallas Streetcar)
  • Parker Road

At each booth, you can get free bike safety checks, drinks, snacks and more.

Photo courtesy of DART.

DART

It has never been easier to combine riding your bike with riding DART in Plano. The center car of every DART Rail vehicle has a low-floor section that offers level boarding with the rail platform. Likewise, most DART buses have an easy-to-use bike rack on the front of the vehicle.

If you want to leave your bike at the station, DART has got you covered. Lock up your bike at one of more than 140 bike lids located at most rail stations and transit centers.

Here are six reasons you should consider biking to work:

  1. Helps the environment by doing your share for cleaner air.
  2. Provides an easy connection to DART buses and trains so you can explore all things DARTable.
  3. Burns calories instead of gas, while improving your health and keeping you fit.
  4. Indulges your sense of adventure by introducing you to new people and undiscovered places.
  5. Clears traffic congestion and reduces your carbon footprint.
  6. Relieves stress by adding exercise into your day.

Find out more about bike transit at DART.org/bike.

 

