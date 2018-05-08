All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Events

10 tips for a fun day trip to Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Scarborough Renaissance Festival, Waxachie, Texas, medieval

Photo courtesy of Scarborough Renaissance Festival on Facebook

This year was the second year my family and I attended the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie and we loved it. We’re probably go again next year. It’s such a different and fun day trip that’s definitely worth the one-hour drive–even if you have to leave early for nap time.

Here are a few tips and essentials you need to know about the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie:

  1. When?
    Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie is open Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, April 7 – May 28, 2018 10:00AM – 7:00PM
  2. Where?
    2511 FM 66
    Waxahachie, TX 75167
    That’s about a one hour drive from Plano/Collin County
  3. Ticket prices:
    Regular Admission: $28.00 Adults, $13.00 Children (ages 5-12)
    Children age 4 and under are free
    Child’s Season Passes: $24.00 (ages 5-12)
    Discount group and consignment programs are available
  4. You do not have to dress up
    While there are a lot of people who really enjoy dressing up in Renaissance garb and frolicking about speaking in fake British accents, you do not have to be one of them. At Scarborough Renaissance Festival you’ll find lots of everyday folk like you and I in T-shirts, shorts and baseball caps. You’ll also see lots of of people dressed up in their finest medieval regalia–that’s just part of the fun!
  5. Buy the program or download it/print it before you go
    One of the main attractions at Scarborough Renaissance Festival is the live shows. There are 27 stages with 200 shows a day providing continuous live entertainment. It is impossible to see everything, so your best bet is to plan out what you want to see in advance. But, if you’re not a planner, you are still going to want to have the show schedule to hand–and that means you need to buy the program or bring it with you. There is almost no cell service on the festival grounds so you can’t look it up online.
  6. Plan to see the shows
    You might be tempted to dismiss the shows … but don’t. The shows at Scarborough Renaissance Festival are fantastic and are amusing for both kids and adults. While your little ones will be wowed by tricks and spinning, flying objects and people, every act is accompanied by the kind of adult humor that’ll have you laughing out loud.
  7. Take your own food and water
    It’s a festival. Food isn’t that great and drinks are expensive. That being said they do have some good classic festival fare, turkey legs for example, and it is fun to sit in one of the many outdoor caverns and enjoy a beer. I would just recommend packing plenty of snacks and water.
  8. Elephants, mermaids and unicorns, oh my!
    Walking around Scarborough Renaissance Festival you’ll come across all sorts of cool attractions. Like elephants and camels that you can ride. There’s also a Mermaid Lagoon and this year there was a super cute unicorn photo booth.
  9. Take plenty of cash
    Aside from the shows which are all free, most of the other attractions (petting zoo, elephant rides, Mermaid Lagoon, Mythical Monster Museum, the Dungeon of Yorkshire Tower etc.) all have a price tag. So just be prepared for that and have cash, most attractions don’t take credit cards.
  10. Have fun! 

Find out more at srfestival.com

Scarborough Renaissance Festival, Waxachie, Texas, medieval

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
