Around Town

Pups on the patio! Dog-friendly menu at Lazy Dog, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Plano, Village 21, Texas, dog-friendly patio, dog-friendly menu

Dog and his doggy dinner at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Plano. Photo courtesy of Lazy Dog on Facebook

When Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar first opened in Plano back in 2016 we were all a little disappointed that their famous dog-friendly menu was not available. Now, however, the rules have changed and our four-legged friends are not only welcome to lounge outside but can also chow down on food cooked especially for them!

Every furry visitor gets a complimentary bowl of water out on the patio, and Lazy Dog even offers a special menu for dogs with grilled hamburger patties and grilled chicken served with brown rice. Designed to feel like a spot of vacation, its lodge-inspired furnishings and photographs of beloved dogs everywhere lends to a really fun, relaxed atmosphere.

On top of that, the food is pretty doggone good: Lazy Dog serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally-inspired ingredients. Current hot features on the seasonal menu include Street Corn Wheels, grilled with lime, garlic and queso blanco; Burrata + Roasted Beet Salad with creamy burrata cheese, field greens, candied walnuts, heirloom tomatoes and crushed sweet peaches; and Peach Raspberry Hand Pie with salted caramel sauce and served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Plano, Village 21, Texas, dog-friendly patio, dog-friendly menu

Hand Pie at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Plano. Yum! Photo courtesy of Lazy Dog on Facebook.

They even have a weekend brunch that includes specials such as Banana’s Foster French Toast, Steak + Eggs Benedict and Baked Wild Huckleberry Pancake!

Meanwhile, on the regular menu, you’ll find crowd-pleasers such as burgers, sandwiches, salads, ribs, steaks and more.

We look forward to seeing you and your precious pooch at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in Plano!

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Plano

8401 Preston Rd.
Plano, TX 75024

Phone: (469) 609-1570

Hours of Operation:

Sunday 9am-midnight
Monday 10:30am-midnight
Tuesday 10:30am-midnight
Wednesday 10:30am-midnight
Thursday 10:30am-midnight
Friday 10:30am-midnight
Saturday 9am-midnight

Happy Hour:

(bar + patio only)
Mon-Fri: 3-6pm
Sun-Thurs: 9pm-close

Weekend Brunch:

Sat + Sun: 9am-2pm

lazydogrestaurants.com

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
