Pups on the patio! Dog-friendly menu at Lazy Dog, Plano

When Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar first opened in Plano back in 2016 we were all a little disappointed that their famous dog-friendly menu was not available. Now, however, the rules have changed and our four-legged friends are not only welcome to lounge outside but can also chow down on food cooked especially for them!

Every furry visitor gets a complimentary bowl of water out on the patio, and Lazy Dog even offers a special menu for dogs with grilled hamburger patties and grilled chicken served with brown rice. Designed to feel like a spot of vacation, its lodge-inspired furnishings and photographs of beloved dogs everywhere lends to a really fun, relaxed atmosphere.

On top of that, the food is pretty doggone good: Lazy Dog serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally-inspired ingredients. Current hot features on the seasonal menu include Street Corn Wheels, grilled with lime, garlic and queso blanco; Burrata + Roasted Beet Salad with creamy burrata cheese, field greens, candied walnuts, heirloom tomatoes and crushed sweet peaches; and Peach Raspberry Hand Pie with salted caramel sauce and served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

They even have a weekend brunch that includes specials such as Banana’s Foster French Toast, Steak + Eggs Benedict and Baked Wild Huckleberry Pancake!

Meanwhile, on the regular menu, you’ll find crowd-pleasers such as burgers, sandwiches, salads, ribs, steaks and more.

We look forward to seeing you and your precious pooch at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in Plano!

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Plano

8401 Preston Rd.

Plano, TX 75024

Phone: (469) 609-1570

Hours of Operation:

Sunday 9am-midnight

Monday 10:30am-midnight

Tuesday 10:30am-midnight

Wednesday 10:30am-midnight

Thursday 10:30am-midnight

Friday 10:30am-midnight

Saturday 9am-midnight

Happy Hour:

(bar + patio only)

Mon-Fri: 3-6pm

Sun-Thurs: 9pm-close

Weekend Brunch:

Sat + Sun: 9am-2pm

lazydogrestaurants.com