Cake heaven at Café Intermezzo, The Shops at Legacy

There are some great perks to being the editor of a magazine. Currently seven months pregnant, the top perk is cake. (When I’m not pregnant it’s normally nights out: dinner and drinks, that kind of thing.) This week, I’m obsessed with Café Intermezzo which just opened at The Shops at Legacy, Plano. They have cake, lots of it.

They also have over 100 beverage options, 60 varieties of tortes, cakes and pies and European-inspired food. According to my mother-in-law who joined me on a recent Café Intermezzo indulgence, Café Intermezzo is “just like a traditional cafe in Europe!” She should know, she’s German and her husband is Italian. In fact, we enjoyed it so much we took cake-to-go for the rest of the family.

On the menu you’ll find everything from Soup Du Jour, hummus, mussels, baked brie and sandwiches to Grilled Avocado Salad, charcuterie platters and crepes. They even have all-day breakfast items, including Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict and Croque-Madame.

Meanwhile, the Café Intermezzo beverage book (yes, book) will regale you with the history of coffee (apparently discovered in 850 by an Ethiopian goat herder) and tempt you with 12 different coffee specialities, including Turkish Coffee and Kaffe mit Schlag, 11 varieties of cappuccino, and just seven different types of lattes. There’s also dreamy, indulgent hot chocolates–the Hot Chocolate DeLuxe Truffle and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, for example–spiked coffees and granitas, an Italian version of iced coffee which can be spiked with Vanilla Vodka. There’s also wine, and a full bar. Happy Hour is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and Happiest Hour is 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. every day!

But perhaps best of all are the cakes. Sweet, creamy, delicious cakes. Among my top picks (and yes I have tried all of these) are: Heavenly Lemon Torte, the Apple Crumb Cheesecake (gluten-free!), Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake, White Chocolate Amaretto Cake, Frutti di Bosco, Black Magic Layer Torte and Lemon Berry Mascarpone. I am yet to find one I don’t like.

It’s super cute too! This Viennese, 19th century-inspired, cafe is cozy and quaint. There’s candles and flowers on each table, bronze statues and a full bar with a giant shiny bronze coffee maker that will make all your coffee dreams come true.

Welcome to Plano, Café Intermezzo! We’re happy to have you.

Café Intermezzo, Plano

The Shops at Legacy

7401 Lone Star Drive

Plano, TX 75024

404-835-3410

cafeintermezzo.com