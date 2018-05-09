All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining Out

Cake heaven at Café Intermezzo, The Shops at Legacy

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

All photos courtesy of Cafe Intermezzo

There are some great perks to being the editor of a magazine. Currently seven months pregnant, the top perk is cake. (When I’m not pregnant it’s normally nights out: dinner and drinks, that kind of thing.) This week, I’m obsessed with Café Intermezzo which just opened at The Shops at Legacy, Plano. They have cake, lots of it.

cafe intermezzo, plano, texasThey also have over 100 beverage options, 60 varieties of tortes, cakes and pies and European-inspired food. According to my mother-in-law who joined me on a recent Café Intermezzo indulgence, Café Intermezzo is “just like a traditional cafe in Europe!” She should know, she’s German and her husband is Italian. In fact, we enjoyed it so much we took cake-to-go for the rest of the family.

Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

On the menu you’ll find everything from Soup Du Jour, hummus, mussels, baked brie and sandwiches to Grilled Avocado Salad, charcuterie platters and crepes. They even have all-day breakfast items, including Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict and Croque-Madame.

Meanwhile, the Café Intermezzo beverage book (yes, book) will regale you with the history of coffee (apparently discovered in 850 by an Ethiopian goat herder) and tempt you with 12 different coffee specialities, including Turkish Coffee and Kaffe mit Schlag, 11 varieties of cappuccino, and just seven different types of lattes. There’s also dreamy, indulgent hot chocolates–the Hot Chocolate DeLuxe Truffle and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, for example–spiked coffees and granitas, an Italian version of iced coffee which can be spiked with Vanilla Vodka. There’s also wine, and a full bar. Happy Hour is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and Happiest Hour is 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. every day!

But perhaps best of all are the cakes. Sweet, creamy, delicious cakes. Among my top picks (and yes I have tried all of these) are: Heavenly Lemon Torte, the Apple Crumb Cheesecake (gluten-free!), Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake, White Chocolate Amaretto Cake, Frutti di Bosco, Black Magic Layer Torte and Lemon Berry Mascarpone. I am yet to find one I don’t like.

Read more: We found real Italian cookies in Plano

cafe intermezzo, plano, texas, cake

Frutti di Bosco at Cafe Intermezzo, Plano

It’s super cute too! This Viennese, 19th century-inspired, cafe is cozy and quaint. There’s candles and flowers on each table, bronze statues and a full bar with a giant shiny bronze coffee maker that will make all your coffee dreams come true.

Welcome to Plano, Café Intermezzo! We’re happy to have you.

Read more: Best brunches in Plano, 2018

Café Intermezzo, Plano

The Shops at Legacy
7401 Lone Star Drive
Plano, TX 75024

404-835-3410

cafeintermezzo.com

 

 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO Toyota Motor North America Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lentz, addresses a group of 75 special guests and local media. Lentz lays out the automotive companys plan for building a new sustainable corporate campus set to be completed in late 2016 or early 2017 on January 20, 2015 in Plano, Texas. CEO
2.0K
Business

Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement
biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
1.7K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House The Grand Prix of Dallas, City House
1.5K
Dallas

Grand Prix of Dallas benefiting City House
TreeHouse, Plano, home renovations, upgrades TreeHouse, Plano, home renovations, upgrades
1.5K
Shopping

Join us! Sip & Shop Pop-Up at TreeHouse Plano
Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano
1.4K
Food

Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.3K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.2K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala
1.2K
Charity

1.3 million things we learned from Oprah Winfrey at the Feed Just One Gala
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.1K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
layered downtown mckinney coffee food bakery layered downtown mckinney coffee food bakery
1.1K
Food

Layered in downtown McKinney does indeed have layers
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.1K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
TreeHouse Plano, water, Plano water, TreeHouse Plano, water, Plano water,
1.1K
Food

Yes, Plano’s water is safe but you should still get a filter
To Top