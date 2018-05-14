All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Allen

My Possibilities Art Show at Watters Creek, Allen

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Allen Arts Alliance, Blue House Too gallery, My Possibilities, Hipsters

It’s been a busy few weeks for My Possibilities who just relocated into their new home in Plano, the My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning–the first and only college-style campus for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) in the entire United States–and now the HIPsters of My Possibilities are excited to invite you to their own art show at Watters Creek in Allen.

The HIPster Art Show features the work of Hipsters (Hugely Important People) who are part of the Creative Arts Development program at My Possibilities, a non-profit organization which is dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The show will open at the Allen Arts Alliance Blue House Too Gallery in Watters Creek from May 18th and will run through June 3rd.

An opening reception which is open to the public will be held on May 18th, from 6 to 8 p.m. The opening reception is your chance to come and meet the artists and enjoy their beautiful work. Refreshments will be served.

HIPster Art Show

Exhibit dates:
Thursday May 18- Sunday, June 3, 2018

Location:
Allen Arts Alliance Blue House Too
Watters Creek Center
934 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen, TX 75013

www.allenartsalliance.org

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
