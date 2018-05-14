My Possibilities Art Show at Watters Creek, Allen

It’s been a busy few weeks for My Possibilities who just relocated into their new home in Plano, the My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning–the first and only college-style campus for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) in the entire United States–and now the HIPsters of My Possibilities are excited to invite you to their own art show at Watters Creek in Allen.

The HIPster Art Show features the work of Hipsters (Hugely Important People) who are part of the Creative Arts Development program at My Possibilities, a non-profit organization which is dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The show will open at the Allen Arts Alliance Blue House Too Gallery in Watters Creek from May 18th and will run through June 3rd.

An opening reception which is open to the public will be held on May 18th, from 6 to 8 p.m. The opening reception is your chance to come and meet the artists and enjoy their beautiful work. Refreshments will be served.

HIPster Art Show

Exhibit dates:

Thursday May 18- Sunday, June 3, 2018

Location:

Allen Arts Alliance Blue House Too

Watters Creek Center

934 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen, TX 75013

www.allenartsalliance.org