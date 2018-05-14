Everything you need to know about Taste Addison

Taste Addison serves up the best bites and beats at Addison Circle Park from May 18 – 20, 2018. The festival features a variety of family-friendly activities, many of which are included with your admission ticket. Guests can attend cooking demos, enjoy the carnival and games, sips drinks from the Craft Beer Hall and Wine Garden, and of course, catch live entertainment from today’s hottest country artists. It’s a jam-packed weekend celebrating food, music and fun.

AOn Friday, May 18, hear Southern sounds by Whiskey Myers followed by North Texas’ very own Casey Donahew. Headlining the festival on Saturday night, May 19, is the Academy of Country Music award-winning group, Eli Young Band with opening act Cory Morrow. On Sunday, May 20, take your family on a trip down memory lane with classic hits from great tribute bands.

Additionally, visit The Marketplace at Taste Addison to browse artisanal crafts, as well as food, and take home your favorite items.

The Japan America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth will bring ongoing displays of origami and its lesser known artistic cousin kirigami to Taste Addison’s arts and crafts area on Sunday. Join them from noon to 4 p.m. for these complimentary activities.

Enjoy free face painting, activities and games for the whole family on the Family Fun Lawn located near the Addison Conference Centre and the Stone Cottage, or visit the Talley Carnival for rides and midways games. Kids 11 and younger get in free all weekend.

At Pinot’s Palette, enjoy a step-by-step painting session with experienced and professional local artists.

Several of Addison’s most popular chefs will show you how to recreate your Taste Addison experience at home. See the shows and stay for the samples! All cooking demos take place on the Albertsons Tom Thumb Cooking Stage located inside the Addison Conference Centre.

Music

Friday:

Whiskey Myers 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Casey Donahew 9:30 – 11 p.m.

Saturday:

Rachel Stacy 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Shotgun Rider 2 – 3 p.m.

Breaking Southwest 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Jonathan Tyler and The Northern Lights 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Cory Morrow 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Eli Young Band 9:30 – 11 p.m.

Sunday:

Fin City 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Escape 2:30 – 4 p.m.

La Freak 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Wine Garden and Craft Beer Hall

In the exclusive Wine Garden presented by The Wine Group, sample vibrant wine from varied appellations. Whether you have an affinity for bubbly Prosecco from Italy or a zeal for the zing of Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma, your taste buds will dance with delight as you tour the garden.

Check out the Craft Beer Hall, presented by Anheuser-Busch, inside the Addison Conference Centre. From Chicago’s award-winning Goose Island IPA to Seattle’s Space Dust IPA from Elysian Brewing Co., experience a wide array of craft beers from across the country.

Sampling hours for the Wine Garden and Craft Beer Hall

Friday, 5/18 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 5/19 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 5/20 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Note: VIP tickets have 30 minutes early access for all three days of Taste Addison. Guests must be 21+ to enter both sections. Samples are complimentary.

Taste Addision

Festival Dates: May 18 – 20, 2018

Hours

Friday | 6 p.m. – Midnight

Saturday | Noon – Midnight

Sunday | Noon – 6 p.m.

Where | Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Dr., Addison

Tickets

 Early Saver Tickets (Now – May 13): $15/person, ages 12 and up – online only

 General Admission (May 14 – May 19): $20/person, ages 12 and up – online and at the gate

 General Admission (May 20): $10/person, ages 12 and up – online and at the gate

 NEW VIP WEEKEND PACKAGE (online only/limited quantities/ages 21 and up only): Three-day adult general admission Three VIP beverage coupons and VIP bar access Three Taste Bite coupons Premium concert viewing area Private restrooms Early access to the Craft Beer Hall and Wine Garden



Children 11 and under get free admission every day.

Visit TasteAddisonTexas.com for more.