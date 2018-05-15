All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Beauty

TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano

Plano Profile
Posted on
TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas

Rendering of the future TruDerm office at Legacy West, Plano

TruDerm is set to open this summer at Legacy West, Plano.

The dermatology practice will offer medical and cosmetic procedures, including treatment of skin conditions, cosmetic injectables, facials, laser treatments for body shaping, hair removal, skin rejuvenation and more. TruDerm’s unique retail-forward approach offers scheduled appointments and welcomes walk-ins seven days a week. The practice will be staffed by Board Certified dermatologist, Dr. Max Adler, physician assistants, nurse injectors, aestheticians and other medical staff. TruDerm will also offer skincare products iscom brands including SkinBetter, Neocutis, and SkinMedica.

At TruDerm their mission is to help you achieve the healthy and beautiful skin you deserve.

“We are looking forward to opening our second location at Legacy West,” said David Pyle, CEO, TruDerm. “TruDerm is focused on delivering state-of-the-art services for our customers in a retail environment where convenience and quality are appreciated. Open seven days a week and offering walk-in appointments, we are meeting the needs of todays on-demand consumer.”

Read more- Microblading: It’s 2018 and we are all about eyebrows

TruDerm joins Legacy West’s family of best-in-class tenants that includes Frontgate, Peloton, Filson, Johnny Was, Madewell, Tommy Bahama and Legacy Hall, the largest food hall in the Lone Star State.

Watters Creek, Allen, TruDerm Dermatology, Legacy West, Plano

Treatment room at TruDerm at Watters Creek, Allen

“The addition of TruDerm is but another example of our ability to bring a premium blend of retailers and restaurants to the North Texas area” said Fehmi Karahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Karahan Companies, “Adding a retail-forward healthcare provider to Legacy West, enables us to offer our visitors, and residents, a truly unique experience.”

Read more: How tattoos help survivors of breast cancer heal

TruDerm, now headquartered in Plano, focuses on delivering quality and improved convenience to dermatology care. Each TruDerm practice offers a full suite of medical and cosmetic dermatology services utilizing state-of-the art equipment and is staffed by board-certified physicians and highly trained aestheticians.

A TruDerm location van also be found at Watters Creek in Allen.

Find out more at truderm.com

Plano Profile
Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
1.9K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano Kilwins Plano, icxe cream, fudge, chocolate, The Shops at Legacy, food, sweets, desert, plano
1.5K
Food

Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.4K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.3K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala
1.3K
Charity

1.3 million things we learned from Oprah Winfrey at the Feed Just One Gala
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.2K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.2K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
TreeHouse Plano, water, Plano water, TreeHouse Plano, water, Plano water,
1.1K
Food

Yes, Plano’s water is safe but you should still get a filter
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.1K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.1K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
1.1K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.1K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
To Top