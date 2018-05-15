TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano

TruDerm is set to open this summer at Legacy West, Plano.

The dermatology practice will offer medical and cosmetic procedures, including treatment of skin conditions, cosmetic injectables, facials, laser treatments for body shaping, hair removal, skin rejuvenation and more. TruDerm’s unique retail-forward approach offers scheduled appointments and welcomes walk-ins seven days a week. The practice will be staffed by Board Certified dermatologist, Dr. Max Adler, physician assistants, nurse injectors, aestheticians and other medical staff. TruDerm will also offer skincare products iscom brands including SkinBetter, Neocutis, and SkinMedica.

At TruDerm their mission is to help you achieve the healthy and beautiful skin you deserve.

“We are looking forward to opening our second location at Legacy West,” said David Pyle, CEO, TruDerm. “TruDerm is focused on delivering state-of-the-art services for our customers in a retail environment where convenience and quality are appreciated. Open seven days a week and offering walk-in appointments, we are meeting the needs of todays on-demand consumer.”

TruDerm joins Legacy West’s family of best-in-class tenants that includes Frontgate, Peloton, Filson, Johnny Was, Madewell, Tommy Bahama and Legacy Hall, the largest food hall in the Lone Star State.

“The addition of TruDerm is but another example of our ability to bring a premium blend of retailers and restaurants to the North Texas area” said Fehmi Karahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Karahan Companies, “Adding a retail-forward healthcare provider to Legacy West, enables us to offer our visitors, and residents, a truly unique experience.”

TruDerm, now headquartered in Plano, focuses on delivering quality and improved convenience to dermatology care. Each TruDerm practice offers a full suite of medical and cosmetic dermatology services utilizing state-of-the art equipment and is staffed by board-certified physicians and highly trained aestheticians.

A TruDerm location van also be found at Watters Creek in Allen.

Find out more at truderm.com