All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

A stroll through Richardson’s Public Art

Luke Schumacher
Posted on

Public Art Walk Richardson, CityLine

How do you unwind after a long day? How do you relax after completing a challenging project? You may be an actor, painter, or musician and use the arts as a way to escape life for a while. You may be a runner, lifter, or swimmer and engage in physical activity. Regardless of your choice, the Public Art Walk Richardson is one way you can relax this summer—and immerse yourself in local art along the way.

The Public Art Walk Richardson was created by the Leadership Arts Class of 2017, a program of the Business Council for the Arts, in collaboration with the City of Richardson. It consists of a 2.8-mile route on the northern part of Richardson’s Central Trail that allows people of any age or demographic to enjoy eight of Richardson’s most impressive works of public art.

Read more: Meet street artist Samuel Molina

The displays range from marvelous fountains to dazzling sculptures. One such sculpture is Whirlwind, found within the CityLine mixed used development. Created by Dallas sculptor Angela Mia De La Vega, this bronze sculpture depicts two children playing. Inspired by her own children, the statues imitate the joy and carefree attitude of children while they play. They display the human spirit that any visitor is bound to relate to.

Whirlwind statue, CityLine, Richardson, public art, statue

Whirlwind by Angela Mia De La Vega. Image by Cori Baker

CityLine Richardson, texas, public art, moon cow, Over the Moon by Gordon Huether

Over the Moon by Gordon Huether at CityLine, Richardson. Photo by Cori Baker

Another Texan whose work is featured here is Joseph Havel’s Endless. The sculpture is part of a series that examines the idea of books as vessels. It illustrated how books carry culture through both art and history.

Read more: Popcorn art by Plano artist Harry Kalenberg

Those are just a few of the memorable pieces of artwork located in Richardson, and there’s quite a few more fun pieces, too. From a giants green rabbits to cows conquering moons, the Public Art Walk Richardson is bound to capture the attention and imagination of any who visit. Oh, and it’s free.

The trail winds from the Eisemann Centre through Galatyn Woodland Preserve and ends at the mixed-used development, CityLine. Among the towering art works at CityLine you’ll also find some great restaurants and bars such as Jasper’s Backyard Cuisine and Tricky Fish.

Read more- Bike and Beer: Dallas Brewery Tour

So, this summer, if you’re looking for a place to escape relax and unwind, the Public ArtWalk Richardson is bound to offer a memorable experience for you and the family.

More information can be found here.

Map of the Public Art Walk Richardson

Map of the Public Art Walk Richardson

Luke Schumacher
Luke Schumacher is an intern at Plano Profile. He is an alumna of Grapevine High School and is currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Aside from journalism and writing, Luke also enjoys music, nature and petting every dog he sees.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.0K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.4K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.4K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala Oprah Winfrey Minnie's Food Pantry Cheryl Action Jackson Plano food pantry Plano Profile Feed just One Gala
1.4K
Charity

1.3 million things we learned from Oprah Winfrey at the Feed Just One Gala
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.3K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.3K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
TreeHouse Plano, water, Plano water, TreeHouse Plano, water, Plano water,
1.2K
Food

Yes, Plano’s water is safe but you should still get a filter
1.2K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.2K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.2K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.1K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
1.1K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
To Top