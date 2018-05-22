All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Patio Palooza! Cover Party at Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel, plano profile magazine cover party

Patio Palooza at Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel

While the temperature gauge topped 95, the breeze and the beautiful shaded patio at the Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel made for the ideal evening staycation to celebrate the release of Plano Profile’s 2018 Travel Issue.

A Plano hidden gem, the patio at the Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel makes for the perfect spot for a cocktail or two. Blissfully enclosed, secluded and shaded, this patio offers what most Plano patios do not—a place to relax far from the sights and sounds of the city. While seated in the cushioned patio furniture, a cold beer or a chilled cocktail in hand, there is no car or busy road in sight—there’s nothing to do but sit back and enjoy the clear blue sky, the gentle breeze and make believe you’re on vacation.

Read more: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

On this particular evening in May, guests of Plano Profile sipped a signature vodka cocktail created especially for the occasion. “Taken for Granite” was a sinfully sweet and refreshing blend of vodka and merlot, lemon, apple bitters and mint. It’s not available on the usual menu but for those wanting to relive the Plano Profile party on the patio we have been assured that the bar staff at the Hilton would be more than happy to recreate the treat.

Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel, burger, patio palooza, plano profile cover party

Texas Beef Burger at Patio Palooza at Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel

While guests lazed poolside in patio furniture, a local band got the party going with classic rock tunes. Bites were served directly off the grill and included classics such as perfectly seasoned shrimp and chicken, as well as burgers and hotdogs.

Read more- Review: Hookline at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

The gathering coincided with the hotel’s weekly happy hour party, Patio Palooza, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through to the end of June with live music as well as food and drink specials. Patio Palooza food specials include: Grilled Kosher Hot Dog with mustard, ketchup, pickle relish, chopped onions, $7; Texas Beef Burger with bacon, American cheese, palooza sauce, $11; Pickled Jalapeño Monterrey Jack Burger with mushrooms, guacamole, caramelized onions $12; Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with chipotle mayo, arugula, tomato, $9; and Skewered Grilled Cajun Shrimps served with corn on the cob, herb butter, $16.

Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel, plano profile magazine cover party

There’s live music at Patio Palooza every Thursday evening through to the end of June at Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hote

Photography by Stephanie Tann.

Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel

5805 Granite Parkway
Plano, TX 75024

Website here.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.1K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
1.6K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.5K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.5K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.4K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.3K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.3K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.2K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.2K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.1K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott
1.1K
Allen

Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott
To Top