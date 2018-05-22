Patio Palooza! Cover Party at Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel

While the temperature gauge topped 95, the breeze and the beautiful shaded patio at the Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel made for the ideal evening staycation to celebrate the release of Plano Profile’s 2018 Travel Issue.

A Plano hidden gem, the patio at the Hilton/Dallas Plano Granite Park hotel makes for the perfect spot for a cocktail or two. Blissfully enclosed, secluded and shaded, this patio offers what most Plano patios do not—a place to relax far from the sights and sounds of the city. While seated in the cushioned patio furniture, a cold beer or a chilled cocktail in hand, there is no car or busy road in sight—there’s nothing to do but sit back and enjoy the clear blue sky, the gentle breeze and make believe you’re on vacation.

Read more: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

On this particular evening in May, guests of Plano Profile sipped a signature vodka cocktail created especially for the occasion. “Taken for Granite” was a sinfully sweet and refreshing blend of vodka and merlot, lemon, apple bitters and mint. It’s not available on the usual menu but for those wanting to relive the Plano Profile party on the patio we have been assured that the bar staff at the Hilton would be more than happy to recreate the treat.

While guests lazed poolside in patio furniture, a local band got the party going with classic rock tunes. Bites were served directly off the grill and included classics such as perfectly seasoned shrimp and chicken, as well as burgers and hotdogs.

Read more- Review: Hookline at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

The gathering coincided with the hotel’s weekly happy hour party, Patio Palooza, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through to the end of June with live music as well as food and drink specials. Patio Palooza food specials include: Grilled Kosher Hot Dog with mustard, ketchup, pickle relish, chopped onions, $7; Texas Beef Burger with bacon, American cheese, palooza sauce, $11; Pickled Jalapeño Monterrey Jack Burger with mushrooms, guacamole, caramelized onions $12; Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with chipotle mayo, arugula, tomato, $9; and Skewered Grilled Cajun Shrimps served with corn on the cob, herb butter, $16.

Photography by Stephanie Tann.

Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel

5805 Granite Parkway

Plano, TX 75024

Website here.