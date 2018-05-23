Alamo Drafthouse coming to Frisco

Alamo Drafthouse has just revealed plans to become the anchor tenant of The Hub at Frisco Station with an eight screen theater and an a bar/video store concept. The Hub is the the entertainment district within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development at the northwest corner of Warren Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway.

Read more: Dinner and a game at Nerdvana Food + Spirits

The company’s seventh North Texas location, Alamo Drafthouse Frisco is an eight screen theater with seating for over 1,200 guests, and is expected to open in 2020. It’ll feature Alamo Drafthouse’s signature mix of first-run films and curated specialty programming, an extensive made-from-scratch food and beverage menu, and premium luxury recliner seating throughout every auditorium.

The new location will also feature Video Vortex, an Alamo Drafthouse bar concept new to Texas and only the second such bar for the brand. Inspired by the company’s long-running Video Vortex programming series that celebrates straight-to-video cult classics from the 1980s through the early 2000s, the Video Vortex bar reimagines the classic video rental store with free movie rentals, themed cocktails, and 32 local draft beers on tap. Along with Blu-ray and DVD titles, the curated Video Vortex rental collection will feature rare VHS tapes and genre releases, including many titles never released on digital formats. The bar will also feature a fully stocked Mondo store with movie-related merchandise, games, toys, posters and vinyl releases for sale.

Read more- Camp Cinemark: A kid-friendly auditorium

“Alamo Drafthouse’s first location in Frisco is particularly exciting for a few reasons,” says Alamo Drafthouse DFW Chief Operations Officer Bill DiGaetano. “We have a great location right off the Dallas North Tollway and an incredible city and fan base to serve, which is always a lot of fun. Our developer, Hillwood, is known for making great developments come to life, and we couldn’t be happier about working with them to bring Alamo Drafthouse to Frisco in a very big way!”

“Alamo Drafthouse is one of the nation’s most innovative entertainment brands and we couldn’t be more pleased to have Alamo as the anchor for The Hub at Frisco Station,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, Frisco Station’s master developer. “Alamo Drafthouse has transformed the movie theater industry, delivering an all-in-one, unique and interactive entertainment, dining and social experience that can’t be found anywhere else. Having Alamo Drafthouse at The Hub will enhance the vibrancy and sense of place that we are creating at Frisco Station.”

Alamo Drafthouse Frisco will also present the company’s signature programming and events like opening night festivities for new releases, Movie Party celebrations of fan favorites, deep dives into genre films for cinephiles, and family-friendly choices like low-cost Kids Camp screenings that raise money for local nonprofits and schools. Continuing the company’s commitment to preserving 35mm, Alamo Drafthouse Frisco will also feature 35mm changeover projection so that both classic films and new releases can be experienced in glorious celluloid.

Read more: Why Frisco’s Eight|11 Place is our new usual place

Each of the eight screen will be equipped with top-of-the-line digital 4K projection and dynamic surround sound, and fully outfitted with premium luxury recliners that’re equipped with footrests, ensuring every seat in the house offers an outstanding viewing experience and unparalleled comfort.

Alamo Drafthouse Frisco will also present blockbuster tentpole titles in the grandest possible way via “The Big Show,” Alamo Drafthouse’s sensational Premium Large Format auditorium that showcases the very best presentation standards available today, including laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

As it nears its opening date, Alamo Drafthouse Frisco will be hiring for approximately 150+ positions, largely from the surrounding neighborhoods. To apply or to learn more, please visit: drafthouse.com/dfw/careers