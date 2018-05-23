All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

Renaissance at Legacy West: convergence of the arts

Luke Schumacher
Posted on
Travel, Asian, Legacy West

Renaissance Dallas Plano Legacy West

If you are trying to determine out how far the east is from the west, look no further than the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West.

This hotel blends just about every aspect of its atmosphere from its Eastern routes with its Western location.

Read more: Happy hour Renaissance Plano Legacy West

Paintings and sculptures

This theme begins immediately when you walk in. As you’d walk in, there a large version of ying & yang that mixes with the grit of Texas limestone columns. While you’re in the lobby, you’d notice origami-designed Texas steers. This is simply a few of the architectural art forms that show the “East meets West” theme.

The artwork around the hotel pays homage to Eastern styles of artwork while using Western figures.

Culinary arts

It’s not just paintings or sculptures; the culinary arts also reflect the “East meets West” theme. One of the restaurants – Whiskey Moon – utilizes both Japanese and Texan whiskeys in its signature drinks. It’s not just the drinks. The food combines the savory desires of both cultures and creates what could be called “Japanese-style tacos.”

Some other ways to experience the “East meets West” theme is to relax and have a cocktail at The Studio which showcases Asian and Texan artifacts. You can also enjoy the “R” Library. This library is stocked with Asian inspired or Texas history folklore books. You can even take the book into The Studio.

Read more: Whiskey Moon at Renaissance Dallas Legacy West

To further enhance your experience, you get to pick if you want to be a samurai or cowboy. Ok, maybe not literally, but when you finally walk into your room the pillows are designed to say either cowboy or samurai.

Even if you don’t have plans this summer, you’ll be able to travel halfway around the world in your own backyard by enjoying a meal and drink or by simply marveling at the artwork inside the building.

Image courtesy of Renaissance Dallas Plano Legacy West
Luke Schumacher
Luke Schumacher is an intern at Plano Profile. He is an alumna of Grapevine High School and is currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Aside from journalism and writing, Luke also enjoys music, nature and petting every dog he sees.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.1K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
1.7K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.5K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.5K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.4K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.3K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.3K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.2K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.2K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.2K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
To Top